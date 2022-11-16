Mark Ruffalo finally Hulk-smashes Trump over new presidential bid

Actor and climate advocate Mark Ruffalo channeled one of his most famous roles to respond to the Nov 15 news that former President Trump would seek reelection in the 2024 Presidential race. He went full savage Hulk. There were no parts of Bruce Banner or Merged Hulk to be found.

Ruffalo expressed his outrage on Twitter. He retweeted a video originally posted by President Biden listing the ways that Mr. Trump has failed. Ruffalo added his own commentary stating: “Trump is the definition of ‘fake populist elite.’ He has done nothing for working class people or America except to take the GOP down.”



The video President Biden posted itemizes the many areas in which Mr. Trump failed the American people. It claims he hurt the economy by only looking out for the wealthy with tax cuts only for the rich and corporations. It states he is the only modern president to leave the White House with fewer jobs than when he took office. It points out Mr. Trump attempted and failed to overturn the Affordable Care Act. This would have left millions without health care. Mr. Trump is also pro-life and believes women should be punished for seeking reproductive health care, also known as abortions. It goes on to mention Mr. Trump did not definitely condemn extremists including those he egged on in the violent January 6 insurrection.

For his part, Mr. Trump’s announcement made Ruffalo see green. Much like The Incredible Hulk, he could not hold back.