‘Firestarter’ reviews spell doom for the hyped Stephen King adaptation

The reviews are in for Firestarter, and they are pretty brutal.

Firestarter is the highly anticipated screen adaption of the eponymous Stephen King novel. The film was highly anticipated, but when no reviews of the film were published a week before the film’s release, fans sensed that something was amiss. Now the reviews are in and, despite the buildup, Firestarter is being universally panned by critics.

Noel Murray of The Los Angeles Times wrote that the film failed to translate the richness and complexity of King’s novel to the big screen.

Review: A new adaptation of 'Firestarter' burns quickly but not brightly https://t.co/xhsbL8zcSV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 13, 2022

Sean P. Means of Moviecricket describes the new version of Firestarter as worse than the original.

Not much from the studios this week, since no one wants to compete with the second week of a Marvel movie.

"Firestarter" is a remake of the 1984 Stephen King adaptation, which wasn't very good. This one's worse. (Theaters and Peacock.)https://t.co/A9ooOOCgvm

1/4 — Sean P. Means (@SeanPMeans) May 13, 2022

Carson Timar of Filmotomy summed the film up in a single, grim word: boring.

FIRESTARTER is boooooring! While the score has its moments and it is always nice to see Michael Greyeyes, the film fails to intrigue and the laughably bad visual effects are nothing more than icing on the cake. #Firestarter pic.twitter.com/R6K8ncJNOa — Carson Timar (@BP_MovieReviews) May 13, 2022

Before the reviews were in, there were high hopes for the film. Director Keith Scott recently stated that he felt there was potential for a franchise.

The movie tells the story of Andy McGee (Zac Efron) and his wife Vicky (Sydney Lemmon), parents who are on a mission to protect their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from a government agency seeking to exploit their pyrokinetic daughter.

Charlie’s father teaches her to control her power which gets activated when she experiences strong emotions. By the time she reaches adolescence, Charlie struggles to restrain herself from using it and eventually loses control. The agency locates the family and sends an enforcer (Michael Greyeyes) to capture her by any means necessary.

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter hits theaters today.