First clip of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ unveiled

Sam Raimi's marriage of horror and superhero genres is on full display in the clip involving a Lovecraftian creature.

The first clip for the forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been unveiled and it unsurprisingly teases mind-bending thrills.

The one-minute-long clip was released exclusively via the official IMDB Twitter account and features Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular Strange working his sorcery against a one-eyed Lovecraftian creature, rescuing Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez from peril.

Doctor Strange battles Gargantos in this exclusive clip from #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. 🦑 @DrStrange #NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/0nDPA79WEq — IMDb (@IMDb) April 28, 2022

Typical of the Sorcerer Supreme, Strange uses his magic over sheer brawn to turn the bus that the tentacled creature is about to crush into a kaleidoscopic anomaly, from which America plops out, then is swiftly carried away to safety by Strange’s cape.

The clip aligns with the descriptions of the film’s first 20-minutes-or-so that we heard Wednesday, when the opening scenes were played for attendees at CinemaCon, the trade show for theater owners that is currently taking place in Las Vegas.

With Sam Raimi back at the helm of a Marvel movie since his acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy of films in the 2000s, the Doctor Strange sequel will surely utilize the director’s repertoire of helming both great superhero flicks, and crafting thrilling horror films, like his highly regarded Evil Dead trilogy.

The battle with the Cthulhu-like creature is just the tease of the marriage of the two styles we hope to see a lot more of in the multiverse-traversing film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness casts its spell on theaters May 6.