Netflix has released its newest vampire love story, First Kill, and social media reactions are largely positive about the Romeo & Juliet-Esque romantic series.

First Kill highlights the forbidden bond between a monster hunter and a vampire including all of the lust, tension, and betrayal that comes along with it. Juliette and Calliope aren’t just discovering their first love; they’re trying to remain loyal to their families, stay true to who they are, and do it all while surviving those awkward high school years.

The series premiered just yesterday, and it has already appeared in the top 10 list in 81 countries, hitting the third spot globally. So just what do fans think of First Kill after binging eight lusty episodes?

UPDATE: 'First Kill' is the #3 show of Netflix globally, just below Stranger Things and Peaky Blinders!



It managed to appear in the TOP 10 of 81 countries! #FirstKill pic.twitter.com/QLt5i76CfV — Pundehm — First Kill Streaming on Netflix (@eadmpundehm) June 11, 2022

In large, the social media reactions are positive. One user said it’s a fresh take on vampires because Juliette isn’t shown as many vampire characters usually are. She’s a teenager — and a vampire — and they’ve given her enough room to embrace both.

I feel like #FirstKill gives such a new take on vampires bc when we see vampires we always see ones that are old confident and sexy but Juliette is so fresh bc she’s so human she’s down to earth, insecure, and like most teenagers is awkward pic.twitter.com/4IUxhfW8S6 — amina | FK spoilers (@rojascorpses) June 11, 2022

Of course, fans also think she’s the most adorable vampire.

Im not lying when i say she’s the cutest vampire 🥺🥺 #FirstKill pic.twitter.com/4Ql3vCLjfi — nicole 🦊 (@nicoIe27) June 11, 2022

Speaking of being a teenager, this user notes that the promo shoots for First Kill are next level.

we need to praise #firstkill for bringing us back to the traditional promotional shoots for supernatural teen dramas this is EXQUISITE pic.twitter.com/XAJIqUrwcn — Alaric Funeral Planner (@afuneralplanner) June 11, 2022

Juliette and Calliope most certainly steal the show — but their families are just as breathtaking!

i'm an elinor apologist. she's hot and she did nothing wrong. #firstkill pic.twitter.com/BdYg5lbooN — maddie | FIRST KILL SPOILERS (@4evrmilfs) June 10, 2022

she could fix me #firstkill pic.twitter.com/XPv0zOLTve — shauna ❦ fk talia burns ミ☆ (@uptonmoore) June 10, 2022

You ever see a family of hunters this fly? Me neither #FirstKill out now stream it up pic.twitter.com/Fb5NbPryKo — Dominic D. Goodman (@dominicdgoodman) June 10, 2022

i want this woman to manipulate me she can do whatever tf she wants to me #firstkill pic.twitter.com/Ujukg4rNRF — mafê! first kill (@mf3rnand4) June 10, 2022

This fan says that it doesn’t matter if you love it; they need you to watch it so First Kill can take off!

I dont care if #Firstkill is the corniest; cheesiest most cringy embarrassing shit you've ever watched, imma need you to stream it because I need at least 5 more seasons, 2 spinoff and a movie of it. https://t.co/rNsT4uoD2i — FL!P that| D-1 (@OrbitsAround) June 9, 2022

Fans also love the moms from First Kill, and they’re everyone’s second favorite ship in the series.

i know everyone’s been shipping the #FirstKill moms together but i would actually like cal’s mom to consider me instead. thank you for your time — nick 🕊 (@tomandcoa) June 11, 2022

The stars themselves love the project and their characters.

interviewer: “what gravitated you to each of your roles?”

imani: *talks about being excited to do a project that’s in the action genre”

sarah catherine: because it’s gay #FirstKill pic.twitter.com/pBuf2lpCi7 — calliette pr team is dead (@grxcechoi) June 11, 2022

Of course, not everyone will love the series, but this fan gives a perfectly reasonable explanation for their negative reviews.

It's the twilight that middle school me deserved #firstkill pic.twitter.com/2j4SCDgkAy — Jackie 💙 (@gayaflesbean) June 11, 2022

You can see First Kill streaming now on Netflix.