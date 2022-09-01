First look images for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot unveiled

A new batch of images has been unveiled for Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Hellraiser, the film starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead that will be debuting on the streaming service just in time for Halloween.

The images from the David Bruckner-directed film were published in Entertainment Weekly and include a first look at a brand new Cenobite creature who Bruckner has nicknamed “The Masque.”

Based on the 1987 Hellraiser film, written and directed by horror auteur Clive Barker, the rebooted version features a script by Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski and David S. Goyer. As the IMDb synopsis explains,

“In this reimagining of Clive Barker’s seminal Hellraiser franchise, a young woman must confront the sadistic, supernatural forces behind an enigmatic puzzlebox responsible for her brother’s disappearance.”

Bruckner, whose prior filmmaking credits include the 2020 film Night House, starring Rebecca Hall, called the original classic film “visceral and so impactful.”

In the new Hellraiser, the central villain known as Pinhead is gender-swapped and reimagined as a woman, rather than a man. While the original character was portrayed by Doug Bradley, the new Pinhead will be portrayed by Sense8 actor Jamie Clayton, who is a trans woman.

According to Bruckner, his film is “not a remake” of the original Hellraiser, which he said he considers to be “too much of its own thing.”

“This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe,” he explained.

As in the original film, the plot of 2022’s Hellraiser will center around interdimensional beings, the Cenobites, being unleashed onto our world after a mysterious puzzlebox is solved. Pinhead is the Cenobites’ leader. Among the gallery of monsters is a new Cenobite creature that is completely original to the 2022 film, which Bruckner has dubbed “The Masque.”

“The Masque is one of my favorite Cenobites and it’s just a tease of really what’s to come as far as the Cenobites are concerned.”

Hellraiser comes to Hulu on October 7.