First Look: Photos from ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’

AMC Networks has announced that its latest series set in the Walking Dead universe, called Tales of the Walking Dead, will premiere on August 14 on both AMC and AMC Plus. The network also released a series of first look photos.

AMC is dropping two episodes of the show on the premiere week, and then one episode after that for five weeks, according to a press release. Each show will be one hour long and focus on “both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse.”

Every episode of the show is a standalone episode that expands the Walking Dead universe from a number of different perspectives.

AMC has pulled in some big names for the show, including, per the press release, “Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan,) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick).”

Directors for the show include Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland) and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Big Shot). Frequent The Walking Dead director Michael Satrazemis will helm three episodes as well.

Take a look at some of the photos below. Here’s Terry Crews and Olivia Munn.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Here’s a sneak peek at Daniella Pineda as Idalia and Danny Ramirez as Eric.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Samantha Morton plays Dee in the show.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Here’s Anthony Edwards, star of ER in the 1990s, as Dr. Everett.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Jillian Bell plays Gina in the show and Parker Posey stars as Blair.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Jessie T. Usher plays Davon.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Here’s Poppy Liu as Amy,