First ‘Ms. Marvel’ reactions can’t get enough of the MCU’s newest superhero

After a lengthy wait caused by the pandemic, Ms. Marvel is finally coming to Disney Plus beginning June 8, with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan already poised to become a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, having already wrapped The Marvels alongside fellow superheroes Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau.

The wait is almost over, then, but we’ve been patiently awaiting the first reactions to arrive online so we’ve got a better idea of whether or not the cast, crew, and creative team have managed to knock it out of the park in the way we’ve been hoping. As it turns out, our wish looks to have been granted, with those lucky enough to have caught Ms. Marvel singing its praises.

As you can see below, the general consensus is that audiences are going to instantly fall in love with Vellani’s Kamala as both a performer and a character, and Ms. Marvel in general is set to bring a fun-filled fantastical adventure to streaming in exactly two weeks.

I watched the first 2 episodes of #MsMarvel. It's so closely linked to the #MCU, yet unbelievably different from what they typically put out. It's creative, whimsical and the truest depiction of teenaged life in the shared universe.#MarvelStudios @FandomWire @CinemaStubs pic.twitter.com/HU83bLt0Wh — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) May 25, 2022

I got to see the first 2 episodes of #MsMarvel and the show is SO FUN!! Imani Vellani’s Kamala Khan is an instantly relatable Marvel fan girl. People are going to love her and her family! Most surprising was the tone it’s VERY stylized, upbeat, and a little dark. I’m hooked! pic.twitter.com/OtBCDpK0c0 — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) May 25, 2022

The first 2 episodes of #MsMarvel exceeded my expectations. It’s a very fun and wholesome show. It has a completely different style to the rest of the MCU which was really great to see. It’s definitely going to be more popular with a younger audience, however there are still… — Joe (@hzjoe03) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel most definitely feels the most like Homecoming. Kamala is a straight up nerd who is in love with the Avengers. What makes her journey more interesting is her struggle with identity, being a Pakistani and a Muslim America. Her awkwardness is soo relatable and charming. pic.twitter.com/nfIlMsYMq2 — Rayyan – Kenobi Era (@RayyanTCG) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel review — It's good! Very refreshing and light show that gives us a big breather from where we've been in the MCU. Gives viewers a feel for what the rest of the world is going through and how the world sees Avengers. It's fun, exciting and humorous. I'm on board! — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) May 25, 2022

New 'Ms. Marvel' poster

My MCU #MsMarvel Eps 1-2 reaction thread:



First, Iman Vellani is fantastic as #KamalaKhan. She brings all the vivacity, passion, and awkwardness for which we all love Kamala. She does her best and constantly perseveres. Iman will have an outstanding future in the MCU and beyond. pic.twitter.com/B37X495oJG — Swara Salih (@spiderswarz) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel is an absolute blast so far! The introduction of new characters, places & cultures are done so well! The entire cast is incredible but it’s Kamala Khan herself Iman Vellani who shines the brightest. Another star is born from the MCU! pic.twitter.com/V0pYQbxImu — Sam (@BussellSamuel) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel gets off to an incredibly strong start! First two episodes are vibrant, heartfelt and a whole lot of fun. Stylistically stunning and way more down-to-earth than any other Disney+ MCU show so far. Iman Vellani is also absolutely killing it as Kamala Khan! — Andy Gladman (@WordologistAndy) May 25, 2022

#MsMarvel so far is really everything you want from a Kamal Kahn vehicle, it’s got heart, family, culture, teen drama, an engaging style. Families and fans will flock to this as the welcoming tone, draws you into a fun high school superhero dramedy pic.twitter.com/51W1NPc7I5 — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) May 25, 2022

I got to see the first 2 episodes of #MsMarvel and I really enjoyed it! Iman Vellani is wonderful as an MCU super fan longing for purpose and Adil & Bilall do a FANTASTIC job visually & creativity moving the story along and making us CARE about her as a character. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0tqGNTUhUG — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 25, 2022

Naturally, there’s been a touch of doomsaying around Ms. Marvel, which was inevitable given the constant release date shuffles, never mind the always risky strategy of tasking a complete newbie to the acting business with the huge responsibility of bringing a fan favorite comic book figure to life.

Consider those doubts washed away for the time being, then, with the general public set to make their own mind up when the latest installment in the MCU’s street-level streaming selection comes to Disney Plus.