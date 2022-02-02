Conservative-leaning states have been making renewed efforts to ban challenging books in school libraries across the country that depict themes of race and racism, sexism, gender, and sexuality. And due to the discourse, on Wednesday, the 1979 V. C. Andrews novel Flowers in the Attic began trending on Twitter.

This week alone, the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus was pulled from a Tennessee school district where it was being used to teach eighth-graders about the Holocaust. And in Texas late last year, more than 800 books were put on a watch list — many of which dealt with race and LGBTQ issues. These are just two examples of similar incidents which are being reported in states such as Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Mississippi.

However, Flowers in the Attic has actually been banned from many schools for decades. And there’s a good reason for that, because it’s an extremely fucked up book!

For those unfamiliar, the plot literally involves four children who were the product of incest locked away in an attic by their evil grandmother, who slowly poisons them with arsenic so that their mother can regain her inheritance. There are also graphic depictions of sex, incest, and rape between the book’s two main characters — a brother and sister who enter puberty while trapped in isolation.

Yet, banned or not, it was an extremely popular book in the ’80s and ’90s for an entire generation who read it at the time and somehow have lived to tell the tale, as pointed out on Tuesday by book publisher Lisa Lucas.

“How in the world was a whole ass generation of 9 to 12-year-olds allowed to read Flowers in the Attic?” tweeted Lucas, incredulously, in the first of five tweets. “And I’m not talking censorship, I’m talking PARENTS,” she added. “Pretty sure no one was paying attention to kids from 1981 to 1993.”

How in the world was a whole ass generation of 9-12 year olds allowed to read Flowers in the Attic? 😭 — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) February 2, 2022

Pretty sure no one was paying attention to kids from 81-93 — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) February 2, 2022

This concludes my short explainer on how some truly age inappropriate books delighted and perplexed a whole generation of young Gen X/ elder Millenial weirdos. ❤️ — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) February 2, 2022

Well, it didn’t take long for the tweet to bring Generation X out in full force.

“There wasn’t such a thing as YA back then. You went from reading Ramona the Pest to Flowers in the Attic,” tweeted author and librarian Keith Edwards. “That’s just how we grew.”

“Listen we didn’t have adult supervision. The one rule was be home before the streetlights come on,” wrote another user. “No one gave a hot buttered fuck what we were reading. We all read Flowers in the Attic and the [book’s two sequels] and then we read Stephen King.”

“Because the wolves who raised us had no idea what we were up to,” added podcast host and producer Miwa Messer.

“In the 80s everyone was just passing around one tattered copy of Flowers in the Attic and Forever by Judy Blume,” tweeted legal analyst Imani Gandy.

In the 80s everyone was just passing around one tattered copy of Flowers in the Attic and Forever by Judy Blume — ⚓️Imani Gandy ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 2, 2022

Author Joseph S. Samaniego explained why his generation doesn’t ban books.

Do you know why my generation doesn't ban books?



Because we went from reading Encyclopedia Brown, jumped immediately to Flowers in the Attic, back to Superfudge, then we read Children of the Corn. Add some Highlights magazine and then we called it a day. — Joseph S. Samaniego – Fantasy Cartographer! 🗺 (@JSSamaniego1) February 2, 2022

Journalist Kaz Weida pointed out the unintended consequences of banning books for students.

So to be fair Flowers in the Attic has been banned from school libraries for decades because of its glorification of incest & rape.



Naturally I bought a copy with my pocket money on a fieldtrip & read it in high school because this is what you do with banned books. https://t.co/sri58qRNGp — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) February 2, 2022

And likewise, author Jane Casey hinted that books like Flowers in the Attic are exactly how you turn impressionable kids into readers.

This thread! All true. Also please let your kids read grown-up books full of extreme content; this is how you hook readers. https://t.co/6LnT8VaBSU — Jane Casey (@JaneCaseyAuthor) February 2, 2022

When you think about it, is it any wonder we’ve produced a generation of kids who don’t like to read? Nothing gets noses into books like some hot brother-sister action. That’s just facts.