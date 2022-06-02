Folks are skewering corporate Pride sponsors with this hilarious meme

It’s June and Pride is here! And we all know what that means. No, not parades, silly. Corporations cloaking themselves in rainbow flags and well-meaning (or completely tone-deaf) fumbling gestures of solidarity in the quest for those LGBTQ+ dollar dollar bills, y’all!

It’s almost corporate pride month pic.twitter.com/gbadBi9q8p — Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) May 29, 2022

For the next month (and certainly no longer, right?) social media will be choked with marketing campaigns seeking to embrace (or co-opt) the community and if past years are any indication, they’ll run the gamut from cheer-worthy to cringe-worthy. Remember that Bud Light poster that hit about the same note as Dick Cheney screaming “Yaaaas,Queen!” at you would?

This I don’t like. Not even a little bit. pic.twitter.com/uCQjLaNhQH — Casey Conway (@caseyconway_) June 3, 2021

This year, LGBTQ+ users are staging a series of preemptive strikes on the sure-to-happen facepalms that await throughout the month by cooking up their own “partnerships.” Which are really just partnerships with sass.

As a gay kid I felt I was carrying around a secret that could come bursting out of my chest at any moment. That’s why this Pride month I’m partnering with the good folks at Weyland-Yutani to- — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) June 2, 2022

NPR’s Glen Weldon went for the jugular … or chest, actually, when he conjured up the chest-burster scene from 1979’s Alien. He actually made it a twofer with another tweet that combined Mego action figures and Amalgam comics (which asks the question of whom he confused more; straight people, or non-geeks).

As a gay kid I was shunned by my friends because I would make my Superman and Spider-Man Mego action figure kiss and lie atop each other. That’s why this Pride month I’m partnering with Amalgam Comics to raise awar- — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) June 2, 2022

Filmmaker Jessica Ellis fired shots not only at corporatism, but at the already- embattled Sweden.

Growing up bi in the 90s, I really felt like I had to build my identity from a bunch of parts that made no sense. That’s why for Pride, I’m partnering with IKEA… — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 2, 2022

Some folks just used the meme to let everyone know the struggle is indeed still real. With or without corporate influence.

As a Black non-binary queer person, a lot of people won’t let me just have things my way. That’s why this Pride month I’m partnering with Burger King for — Woke Whore ✨ (they/them) (@orchidassassin) June 1, 2022

for my entire life i feel like i’ve been trying to define queerness for myself, but i struggle to find the right phrasing so others clearly understand me! that’s why this month i’m partnering with grammarly — sam (@samsheridaan) June 2, 2022

And some folks, of course, just went straight for the throat.

this june i’m partnering with your mom for pride month — 𝗺𝗿 𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗵 (@mooninfirst) June 2, 2022

As a lesbian, I love eating out. That’s why this pride month I’m partnering with DoorDash… — kelsey (@drunkhaught) June 2, 2022

Happy Pride, y’all! And don’t forget, Pride didn’t start in a boardroom.