Foo Fighters announce tribute concerts to celebrate Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters will celebrate the life of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with a pair of massive star-filled concerts in Los Angeles and London. The memorial performances will take place on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London, and Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Hawkins tragically passed away in March after being discovered unresponsive in his Bogotá, Columbia hotel room prior to the band’s scheduled performance at the city’s annual Estéreo Picnic Festival. The band canceled all planned tour dates following Hawkins’ death. No definitive cause of death has been determined.

The band announced the dual tribute concerts today alongside a statement from Hawkins’ widow, Alison Hawkins which, according to Billboard, read as follows:

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” read the statement from the Hawkins family. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief. As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you mean to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family. Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created. In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.” – Statement from the family of Taylor Hawkins

Tickets for the two memorials will go on sale next week on June 17. Line ups and guest star announcements are currently pending. Information on ticketing and on-sale dates are available on the band’s website.