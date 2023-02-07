For some reason, Alice Cooper is hanging out with Bill Murray at the ‘Ant-Man’ premiere

The worldwide release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is creeping up faster than you can say, ‘what the heck is Alice Cooper doing at the premiere of a Marvel movie?’

The edgy musician was spotted at the red carpet premiere of the year’s first addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having a chat with Ghostbusters star Bill Murray, who also makes an appearance in the Ant-Man threequel.

Bill Murray posed with Alice Cooper and wandered the red carpet at the #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania world premiere. pic.twitter.com/JfBkWkoInI — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 7, 2023

You may find yourself surprised at the prospect of the Poison singer taking an interest in big-budget superhero blockbusters, but what you may find even more surprising is the musician’s previous affiliation with Marvel. In fact, Cooper has appeared in a couple of Marvel comics, including Marvel Premiere #50. Seriously.

Things begin to add up after we dig a little bit deeper into the Marvel Premiere anthology, as Scott Lang’s first solo comic appearance was only three issues prior, in Marvel Premiere #47. We should note that Lang appeared in The Avengers #181 a month before the release of that Premiere issue.

Perhaps it was an intentional nod to comic chronology or a serendipitous appearance, but either way, Alice Cooper’s appearance at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere is surely making at least a little more sense now.

At the event, Paul Rudd also dished about the woes of having to shoot large chunks of the film in front of a blue screen and expressed excitement about finally seeing the finished product. As are we, especially since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t too far off – it’s set for release on Feb. 17, 2023.