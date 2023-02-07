Paul Rudd shares the blue-screen blues of filming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The time is finally here for 2023’s first expansion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania all set to kick off Phase Five of the franchise’s long-running narrative.

Tonight at the film’s premiere, the film’s titular star Paul Rudd recounted his experience while shooting the film. He expressed excitement to finally see what the finished film looks like as he lamented needing to film large chunks of the narrative in front of a blue screen, and fill in the visual gaps with his imagination.

However, it wasn’t all doom, gloom, and visualization for Rudd and the rest of the cast, as the star revealed that the shoot for the third Ant-Man film utilized a special soundstage called “The Volume”, which has previously been used on Star Wars productions like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi (love to see Disney sharing the wealth). He told red-carpet interviewers Tamara Krinsky and Anthony Carboni:

“There were moments on this shoot where we were filming in something called ‘The Volume’, which is an LED screen all the way around an entire sound stage that projects lights and images, and gives us a little bit of a sense of what it might look like. So, this was the first time we were kind of thrust into this magical, weird world and had an idea of what it kind of looked like.”

Rudd offered many a tidbit about what can be expected from the film and alluded to Scott Lang going through a mid-life crisis. Understandable, given the theme of lost time and whatnot. To top it off, there was also a very tiny Paul Rudd present at the event.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in cinemas on Feb. 17, 2023.