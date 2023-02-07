The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ red carpet features a very tiny Paul Rudd

Eagle-eyed viewers who tuned in to watch the Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania red carpet event noticed a little surprise in the background, one very well suited to the franchise.

The MCU’s tiniest hero was in attendance at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles along with his much larger counterpart of course. Red carpet events have become a way to celebrate the film prior to its public release, and with Marvel red carpets it has become a chance to showcase not only the stars but the film’s designs including costume and set design.

One fan noticed the miniature figurine (at least we think that’s what it is unless Marvel has somehow managed to create a real live Pym particle that can shrink down people!) behind the presenters standing in front of what appears to be a portal to the Quantum realm. They shared the screengrab on Twitter writing “Why is he standing there like that.”

This wasn’t the only fun movie addition for fans, they were also treated to special guest Scott Lang himself trying to sell more of his book Look Out For the Little Guy. The sign has a QR code attached along with the words “No seriously, it’s a real book!” It’s true you can actually head over to Amazon to order this book. Costumes were also on display including the classic Ant-Man and Wasp costumes as well as Cassie Lang’s suit and the Quantum garbs worn by Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne.

Though the world premiere is happening right now (at the time of this article being written) the rest of us will have to wait till February 17 to head to theatres to see Ant-Man the Wasp: Quantumania.