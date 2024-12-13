Forget Dr. Doom ⏤ Godzilla just became the Avengers’ biggest threat, and no, I’m not kidding

Marvel Comics is no stranger to crossover events, and in 2025 the franchise will have one of its biggest in recent memory. The Marvel universe will need to come together to stop its greatest threat, not from the stars but from the ocean.

Recommended Videos

Godzilla is making his highly anticipated return to Marvel Comics after almost 50 years in 2025 which will see the iconic Kaiju face off against the Fantastic Four, Thor, Spider-Man, and all of your other favorite comic characters. Previously the character appeared during the 1977 run Godzilla, King of the Monsters, and now after all this time, he’s coming back.

Godzilla vs. Marvel is the next run that with collide these two forces and it’s set to run for six comics spanning a wide variety of time periods. You’ll be able to pick up issue number one in March of next year which will highlight King Ghidorah’s battle against the Fantastic Four.

Godzilla will fight the Marvel universe in 2025



• 6-issue comic crossover with issues focused on Fantastic Four, Hulk, Spider-Man, X-Men & Thor



• Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four will see the Fantastic Four fighting King Ghidorah who has become the new herald for Galactus… pic.twitter.com/6GaXvG3Mym — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2024

The Hollywood Reporter who exclusively revealed the crossover shared further details about the first volume, Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four, explaining that the battle with King Ghidorah stemmed from the Kaiju becoming the new herald for Galactus. Surprisingly, Godzilla will be on the side of good in this comic teaming up with the Silver Surfer in attempting to save the Earth.

The return of Kaiju and Godzilla to the Marvel Comics universe is something that has been in the works for a long time. Sven Larsen the VP of licensing for Marvel spent years in discussion with Godzilla rights owner Toho to get this upcoming comic run done. Marvel editor and chief C.B. Cebulski shared that the initial plan was to simply reprint old crossover issues, but things quickly expanded into something new.

Image via Marvel Comics

“We approached them initially for our reprints, but a while after those conversations, it was clear that both of our teams were excited to do more together. These crossovers started coming together over that time, in direct collaboration with Toho, and we felt the perfect time for them was for Godzilla’s 70th anniversary next year. We’ve been thrilled to work with them on these, and we hope this will be a sign for more exciting projects to come.”

Turning 70, Godzilla has received a ton of new content and announcements this year and it’s not just Marvel that has collaborated with the iconic Kaiju franchise. Transformers and Godzilla have collided, as have brands like Uniqlo, Funko, and a lot more. Basically, if you love Godzilla then there are a ton of new products to collect made to celebrate its 70 years of life.

No exact release date has been shared for Godzilla vs. Marvel yet, but expect the first issue to land in March 2025. If you want to get a taste of how Godzilla plays in the Marvel universe in the meantime then you can order copies of Godzilla King of the Monsters now. In fact, there are even some neat variant covers to collect if you’re into that. Unfortunately, there’s no way to read it digitally.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy