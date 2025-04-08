Fox News’ Jesse Watters’ self-roast is over something unexpected

In the fallout resulting from Trump’s tariffs last week, many vocal supporters of the president have changed their tune. Not Jesse Watters though. However, the political commentator did make a self-deprecating joke about his partisanship on The Five, so at least he’s self aware.

Watters’ co-host, Dana Perino, aired clips of Donald Trump enjoying his weekend of golf, along with criticisms from multiple news outlets. Trump’s weekend activities have drawn ire from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Jesse Watters defends Trump, but acknowledges his own biases

Perino addresses Watters, telling him, “one of the things I cannot stand is complaints about golf.” Watters does defend the president’s actions to an extent, claiming, “that’s not a middle finger to middle America. That’s a middle finger to all these foreign countries who are trying to get on the phone and negotiate these tariffs down.”

But in a rare moment of self-awareness Watters also sarcastically jokes about how he would never have criticized Biden had he done the same. “But if Biden was golfing during a stock market like this, I’m sure I wouldn’t say a word.” I’m sure you wouldn’t Jesse.

This is a rare self burn

It’s unusual to see someone like Watters make a joke directed at himself. He’s much more used to making jokes of others in less fortunate situations. In this scenario this is probably the most we can expect from him. After all, he’s been a die-hard Trump loyalist since day one, the fact he’s even acknowledging criticisms of the president is a miracle in itself.

Of course, he’s still evidently living in a fantasyland, as he maintains that Trump’s golf weekend was some sort of powerplay. He’s definitely giving the president too much credit there. Donald is not not mastermind his loyalists like to imagine he is.

