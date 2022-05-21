George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ splits opinion after premiere

Upcoming fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing just had its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, featuring as one of the eleven films selected for screening outside of any competition. Based on the A. S. Byatt short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, the film stars Tilda Swinton as a no-nonsense academic attending a scholar’s conference in Istanbul, Turkey. While there, she meets a genie (Idris Elba) who offers the woman three wishes in exchange for his freedom. As with most stories that involve wishes, the ones that Swinton’s character makes results in surprising consequences for the two parties.

It’s certainly an attention-worthy premise, but critics had trouble deciding if it was executed in a satisfactory manner

Some had serious problems, others were starstruck.

Cannes 2022: Three Thousand Years of Longing movie review – George Miller’s first feature since Mad Max: Fury Road is enchanting https://t.co/nNLs8k8jQd — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 21, 2022

Some critics were rooting for the film the whole way through, only for it to fall just short of their expectations.

You know when you admire what a film’s going for, root for it every step of the way, yet still end up feeling that – gnergh – if you’re being honest, it doesn’t really work? From #Cannes2022, with a heavy heart: https://t.co/09yzGQq5tV — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) May 21, 2022

If the genie had found the critics instead, we imagine at least two of those wishes would have been spent on tweaking at least part of the film.

THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING: George Miller's 1st movie since Fury Road stars Tilda Swinton as a narratologist trying to pretend she's not turned on by shirtless Idris Elba's stories about genie sex. genuinely moving by the end!



my #Cannes2022 review: https://t.co/mXnXzaP6fC pic.twitter.com/1VDhM3GY6C — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 20, 2022

Three Thousand Years of Longing is the twelfth film helmed by director George Miller, known for his multifaceted résumé consisting of the acclaimed Mad Max film series and the not-so-adjacent Happy Feet and Babe, as well as the sequels to those two films. Like most of his work, Miller was also the mastermind behind the film’s script.

With only a sea of divided critics for reference thus far, it looks like it will be up to audiences to decide how Three Thousand Years of Longing will be remembered when it releases to theatres in the United States on Aug. 31 later this year.