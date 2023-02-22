‘Ghostbusters’ star Ernie Hudson recalls being selectively pushed aside by the studio while filming the sci-fi classic

During his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson spent some time reminiscing about his time making one of the most celebrated science fiction films of all time.

While he recalls a welcoming and inclusive environment to have been cultivated by the cast and crew, unfortunately, his dealings with the studio weren’t anywhere near as positive. In fact, he went so far as to call it one of the most difficult films he’s ever worked on, from a psychological perspective.

Hudson lamented about being ‘selectively pushed aside’ by the studio by way of not being included in the film’s posters, and his introduction in the film being continuously pushed further and further back into the script. Ultimately, Hudson was thankful to the fans that came to identify with Winston. He told the SiriusXM show (via Deadline):

“All those things…It definitely felt deliberate. And I’m still not trying to take it personally. Anything bad, if you’re African American in this country, anything bad happens to you, you can always blame it on because I’m Black. You don’t want to go there. That’s the last thing I want to do…I got nothing bad to say about anybody but it was hard. It took me 10 years to get past that and enjoy the movie and just embrace the movie. Ghostbusters was really hard to make peace with it.”

Late last year, Ernie Hudson mused about what it would take for him to join the MCU. In the meantime, you’ll be able to catch Hudson in the upcoming comedy flick Champions alongside Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, and Mike Smith, due for release in theaters on March 10, 2023.