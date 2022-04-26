Watch: 'Grace & Frankie' Farewell Featurette Teases The End of the Road

The show with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin has 12 episodes left to air and they are dropping on Netflix Friday.

In 2015 Netflix teamed with Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman for Grace & Frankie. The show became a hit and, now, ahead of the final episodes of the seventh season dropping Friday, cast and crew are looking back.

The streaming service dropped a Grace and Frankie / A Farewell to 7 Seasons with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin / Netflix video earlier today. In the roughly 20 minutes on the series about two friends who are brought together after their husbands announce they are in love with each other and plan to marry, star Jane Fonda (Grace) expressed shock at how fast the show managed to strike a chord with the public.

“We were in New York doing press for the first season. It began streaming at midnight Thursday. Thursday night we flew back to Los Angeles. By the time I got home in Los Angeles I was getting texts.”

Later in the video Tomlin (Frankie) touched on how the show would often talk about topics not usually seen as something older people are closely involved with. One episode has the pair working on vibrators for older women with arthritis and Tomlin joked the themes of the piece were essential as one grows up.

“We have had very sophisticated themes. Vibrators, toilets, all essential to the aging person.”

The piece has ultimately received positive reviews, has allowed people to have fun and perform and, for Kauffman, though the show has to go, she says it has been a positive thing for people of all ages, too.

“Part of what was so important is these are two very different women going through the same thing. It touches a lot of people, you do not have to be this or that to go through this, you can be anybody.”

There are 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie to air.