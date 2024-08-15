‘Granny got moves’: Olympic-level grandma puts every viral trick-shot account to shame

Image Credit: Disney
Olympic-level grandma puts every viral trick-shot account to shame
Screengrabs via rosssmith/TikTok
Granny is the living proof that age is just a number.
Published: Aug 15, 2024 06:43 am

Ross Smith’s grandma has been an internet sensation for years now. It’s not hard to see why. She may be an old lady but she maintains the most jovial spirit and an adorable disposition to partake wholeheartedly in her grandson’s creative videos.

It may be hard to believe but this playful and easygoing grandma is 98 years old, proving there is no expiration date for one’s youthful soul. And it doesn’t seem like Granny will be slowing down any time soon. In fact, in this TikTok video, she proves that she could have had a fair shot at the Olympics in any category that requires impeccable aim.

Granny, the Olympic-level beer-pong star

@rosssmith

Granny needs to go to the Olympics for trick shots! 😱🥇 #trickshot #olympics

♬ Originalton – 🎵SOUL & RNB DANILO_87🎵

As impressive as these trick-shot feats are, the video is made that much better by Granny’s gleeful victory dance moves and her wide triumphant smiles. It’s endearing how she always goes along with Ross’ ideas for videos and seems to have an absolute blast while filming them. Her joyfulness is infectious, and netizens cannot seem to get enough of her and her grandson’s fun shenanigans.

“Omg I love her cute reactions, and I love how you’re keeping your grandma entertained, you bring out her inner child. 🥰 Age doesn’t matter, she just proved it.😊” wrote one commenter.

However, as often happens, now more than ever, not everyone was convinced that every successful attempt was real and not digitally adulterated with the help of Artificial Intelligence technology. “Ball was moving dodgy on the last one, afraid it’s AI generated 🤷🏽‍♂️” said one netizen, to which another replied, “Who cares watching her is so much fun !!!!!!”

What matters at the end of the day is the joy Granny and Ross spread online through their fun antics, each video an expression of the incredible bond grandma and grandson share.

