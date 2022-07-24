‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star shows up to Comic-Con as the High Evolutionary

Marvel’s master of genetic acceleration, The High Evolutionary, has arrived in Hall H. Nigerian-British actor Chukwudi Iwuji whose role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has, up until now, remained undisclosed, went completely method today, showing up for Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel dressed head to toe in costume as his character.

Iwuji strode into the hall with an almost villainous swagger, only to turn around and flash a winning smile at the crowd. The Evolutionary aka Herbert Edgar Wyndham is one of Marvel Comics’ strangest entities, a man who sought to explore the mysteries of DNA and ended up creating his very own planet called Counter-Earth. The character has ties to many different aspects that already exist in the MCU proper such as The Avengers, Ego (aka Star-Lord’s dad), and even Chthon, the demon who wrote the Darkhold.

Chukwudi Iwuji stars as the High Evolutionary in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/f9JhRmyXQN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

Iwuji comes from a distinguished theatre background, having acted with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Julius Caesar and as Hamlet in the RSC’s 2016 production. He has also acted in productions of the UK’s Royal National Theatre and New York City’s Shakespeare in the Park. He is also known to Netflix subscribers for his regular roles in When They See Us and Designated Survivor but he will undoubtedly be recognized by Hall H attendees for his role as Clemson Murn, the leader of The Butterfly Project in Peacemaker.

“I can’t wait to dissect all of you and see what I learn!” says Chukwudi Iwuji in character as The High Evolutionary. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/6rBmANf2j6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

His casting was announced earlier this year but his role remained undisclosed until his Hall H entrance today. Iwuji took a moment to address the crowd, saying, in character, “I can’t wait to dissect all of you and see what I learn!”

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be released theatrically on May 5, 2003.