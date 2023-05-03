‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ stars reveal who’s most likely to accidentally drop spoilers

It’s probably an understatement to say that comic book fans are excited to finally see Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock grace the big screen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if it turns out that his fellow cast members had some reservations about the new guy behind the incoming character.

Specifically, they were worried about Poulter being the one to let the proverbial cat out of the bag when it comes to potential spoilers for the threequel. While most of the other stars in James Gunn’s final Marvel outing are more than used to the strict embargoes and NDA’s they’re subjected to when it comes to working in the MCU, this was Poulter’s first time.

As such, they were concerned he’d end up doing a bit of a Tom Holland and unintentionally ruin the movie for fans who are yet to see it, he and incoming High Evolutionary Chukwud Iwujii told Collider. As the new kid on the block, Poulter understood his castmate’s concern:

“I’m the new kid. And I get it. I get it. I get what it is, but I’m… So I’m really trying to not be that guy.”

Many a revelation has been made about Poulter as we count down the final few days until the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including the fact that he was absolutely clueless about what role he was auditioning for when he threw his name in the hat. Hopefully, he’s done a good enough job both on and off the camera to land himself a solo Adam Warlock movie.

We’ll cast our own judgements when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in theaters on May 5.