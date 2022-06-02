It was a very happy anniversary for Dead Poets Society. The film is officially 33 years old today, and star Ethan Hawke commemorated the occasion with a set of throwback photos on the ‘Gram. And a certain Goop chairperson couldn’t help coming in hot to the comments.

Hawke’s caption read, “I stand upon my desk to remind myself that we must constantly look at things in a different way,” highlighted the lessons to be learned from the beloved coming-of-age movie.

Paltrow, by contrast, chose spiciness over introspection. “Best movie EVER, I wish I had made out with more of you than I did,” wrote the Avengers: Endgame star, igniting thousands of blushes across the internet.

Hawke, for his part, seemed to not be taken aback and commented gallantly back, on behalf of his former cast mates, “We all wish the same.”

While Hawke and Paltrow may have engaged in some onscreen petting in 1998’s Great Expectations, the two have never been an IRL item — during the filming, Hawke was engaged to Uma Thurman and Paltrow was just settling into her relationship with Ben Affleck. That said, Paltrow was involved in a “blink and you miss it” relationship with Robert Sean Leonard, who played the doomed Neil Perry in the film. The pair were a brief item in 1994 before they broke off the relationship by mutual consent.

It doesn’t appear that Paltrow dated anyone else in the cast, so what’s up with the comment? Has the lifestyle guru been pining after Josh Charles this whole time?

Whatever the case, she gave the film one hell of a good review.