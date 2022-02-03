Uber Eats revealed a sneak peek at a new Super Bowl commercial that will be running during next weekend’s big game, featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah, and Jennifer Coolidge. In the spot, the Goop founder gently pokes fun at herself, as she is often wont to do, by taking a bite out of one of her own vagina candles.

“This candle tastes funny,” Paltrow says in the clip, over the “Oh No” TikTok song. “Not bad, but funny.” Next, it cuts to Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who pulls a stick of deodorant and hesitantly takes a nibble. Finally, legendary comedic actress Jennifer Coolidge inspects her own bag of groceries and produces a tube of lipstick.

“Lipstick?” she says, baffled. “Lipstick delivered with Uber Eats? Huh, takes like purple!” Then, taking a bite out of a makeup brush, she exclaims, “Ah, I love this!”

The commercial is promoting a new “Uber Don’t Eats” promotion or service, with the launch date of “2.13.22,” the same day as the Super Bowl. The popular ride-sharing and takeout delivery company has already started expanding to grocery delivery, so it’s unclear if they’re adding convenience store delivery to its growing roster of services — emulating the businesses model of services like GoPuff.

However, the vagina candle — well, that is all Paltrow.

In 2020, Goop launched the line of candles called “This Smells Like My Vagina,” which are made from premium ingredients such as “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes.” The line immediately exploded in popularity and quickly sold out, despite the not insubstantial $75 price tag.

But for a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s ladyparts — or, at least, a reasonable facsimile — if anything, that sounds like a bargain to us.