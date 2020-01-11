Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle That Smells Like Her Private Parts Is Now Sold Out

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a good chance that you think of actress Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, a role she’s played for more than a decade starting with 2008’s Iron Man. Since then, she’s appeared in over half a dozen MCU films, though it now looks like her days as Pepper are done for – in fact, Paltrow has gone on record to say that she’s “semi-retired” for the time being.

That being said, even though she might be taking a break from her Hollywood career, Gwyneth still has plenty on her plate. For those who aren’t in the loop, Paltrow keeps herself busy by running her own lifestyle brand called “Goop” (in case you’re wondering, she explains it came about after someone told her that successful internet companies have double Os in their name). What’s worse, the brand has come under fire for its sale of absolutely ridiculous products lately, such as a gold dildo that costs nearly $3,500 and a psychic vampire repellent which claims to keep those rascally bloodsuckers at bay.

Just yesterday, though, Paltrow made headlines again after a brand new candle appeared on Goop’s online store. Retailing for $75, the product is named “This Smells Like My Vagina” and smells exactly how it says it does, being made with ingredients including bergamot, geranium and whatever the heck “cedar absolutes” are. What’s even crazier, however, is that the candle is now sold out.

Yep, you read that right. In just a handful of hours, all of the inventory was depleted and it’s no longer available for purchase. Don’t worry though; if you’re dead-set on filling your house with the smells of Gwyneth’s… particulars…you can add yourself to Goop’s waitlist to be notified when it’s back in stock. To each their own, right?