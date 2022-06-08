Harvey Weinstein will now face assault charges in the UK

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault that occurred in 1996, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service announced Wednesday. Weinstein, who is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence in the United States, has been accused by an alleged victim who is now in her 50s, who claims the two incidents occurred in London between July 31 and Aug. 31.

Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, said that “criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and… he has the right to a fair trial,” according to the BBC. Details are currently slim, as the CPS warned that it was “extremely important” that no there would be reporting, commentary, or any sharing of information online, which could in any way prejudice the case.

This story is developing…