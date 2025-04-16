Has Elon Musk’s secret satanic Nazi 4Chan account been exposed?

The internet is currently experiencing the equivalent of someone tossing plastic explosives into a cesspit. 4Chan, everyone’s favorite den of scum and villainy, has been hacked. The source code has been leaked, along with admin details and user email addresses. Basically, it’s a giant, juicy, dramatic mess.

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk has frequently referenced 4Chan memes and mentioned the site in various posts and, frankly, his sense of humor fits in perfectly with the edgy teens of 4Chan. For years, there’s been a theory that Musk posts on 4Chan on an anonymous account, but now, with the leaks, some believe they’ve nailed down precisely who Elon Musk is.

As per a post on r/LeaksandRumors, it’s theorized that an account with the username “The Antichrist” is Elon Musk. The account itself has a lofty and superior tone, leaning towards tech-evangelism, far-right politics, and often making none-too-subtle hints that it’s secretly Musk.

For example (as per the Reddit post), the account said things like: “This is what happens when a billionaire reads Revelation and builds rockets” and “You already know who I am. You use my tech every day.” In 2023 the account even posted about creating a “smurf account” as they were “trying to see how popular I would be if I were not Elon Musk”:

There’s also a disturbing amount of extreme anti-semitism and indications that they see themselves as Hitler’s successor: “Hitler was the beta version. I am the release candidate”, “[Hitler] failed because he was emotional. I am code”, “Jews are psychopathic schizophrenics”, and “Without the white man, there would be no first world.”

So, could this actually be Elon? On one hand we all saw the guy throwing up a Nazi salute, he’s clearly familiar with 4Chan culture, and well, not to put too fine a point on it but this hack supervillain faux-intellectualism is extremely Elon-ish.

That said, the golden rule of 4Chan is not to believe anything you read on 4Chan. Even by the standards of the rest of the internet, the place is (was?) a hive of trolls getting their kicks from mocking others for their stupidity. As such, it’s more likely that whoever The Antichrist really is was peppering their posts with hints that they were Musk purely to draw attention to themselves.

It’s worth underlining that there’s not a shred of direct evidence linking Musk to this account. And, frankly, even with my rock bottom opinion of Musk’s intelligence and decision-making skills, I doubt he’d be so stupid to write “if were I not Elon Musk” on an explicitly pro-Nazi 4Chan account. For now, unless any concrete links between Musk and The Antichrist account are confirmed, you can file this away in the “conspiracy theories” folder.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy