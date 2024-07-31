Image Credit: Disney
Mark Hamill photo Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Kamala Harris photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images
‘Haven’t seen this kind of enthusiasm since Obama’s first run’: Mark Hamill celebrates Kamala Harris’ stunning Atlanta rally turnout

Mr. Hamill knows a thing or two about finding A New Hope.
Ash Martinez
Published: Jul 31, 2024 03:15 pm

It’s been over a week since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race to make way for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid, but it still feels like a dream. After years of waiting for the other shoe to drop, many democrats and exhausted independents are still wary of what shenanigans Donald Trump will try come November.

But for every moment we spend thinking the worst is yet to come, there are beautiful moments of hope. Star Wars alum Mark Hamill, who knows a thing or two about finding A New Hope, took to X.com to remind people of another amazing moment in American politics with the same energy.

Sharing a video of the event, which boasted a crowd of some 10,000 people, it was clear Hamill was feeling the Harris fever.  Sporting the #LetsGo, with no less than 12 ‘O’s, Hamill reminded his fans of the last time a left-leaning politician had this kind of draw.

“Haven’t seen this kind of enthusiasm since Obama’s first run in ’08.
We won’t go back…& we’re just getting started”

Hamill definitely isn’t the only one feeling the exuberance of Harris’ run. His comments were littered with joyful readers. Star Wars fans claimed, “The Force is with her,” while others could only bask in the electricity from the crowd. One shared an image of Harris riding a shark and chasing Donald Trump with a battery, lampooning the former president’s recent ridiculous remarks.

Harris’ run for president is quickly becoming one of the most electric moments of 2024. For years people have felt disenfranchised by the president and his cronies. The Blue Wave has Americans of all background engaged, even those on the Right who formerly supported the former president.

Of course, as is the MAGA way, plenty of trolls tried to bring down the energy, but their halfhearted attempts were just plain weird.

