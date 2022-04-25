Hayden Christensen Might Reprise Vader Even After 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

"The extent of this journey, I think, remains to be seen," Christensen says of Vader's future after 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Hayden Christensen, the once hated and now beloved actor behind Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is returning to the sci-fi franchise via Obi-Wan Kenobi after more than 15 years. But this Disney Plus outing shouldn’t necessarily be the last time we see the thespian as Darth Vader.

Christensen himself seems to be of the same opinion, recently explaining to Total Film that a comeback after Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t out of question.

“When George [Lucas] had brought me onto the prequels, it was to play Anakin,” He said. “He gets knighted as Darth Vader towards the end, and for a couple of scenes, I get to put the suit on. But my journey with the character was with Anakin Skywalker. But the character? He’s such a complex character. And now, getting to explore the mindset and the emotional state of Darth Vader, has been a lot of fun. The extent of this journey, I think, remains to be seen. But what a privilege to get to come back and do this, and to be a part of this project.”

Say what you will about Disney and their supposed mishandling of Star Wars, but one thing the Mouse House did right after signing that acquisition deal with George Lucas was to resurrect Darth Vader in all of his terrifying glory, not just for Star Wars Rebels and Rogue On, but even Respawn Entertainment’s highly acclaimed action-adventure video game, Jedi Fallen Order.

Hayden Christensen will hopefully continue that streak well into Obi-Wan Kenobi and beyond if such be his lot.