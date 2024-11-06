‘He did not touch’: A reality star has praised Travis Kelce for how he treats women

Travis Kelce’s star is on the rise, and he has become a household name, not just in the sporting world. He is embracing new business ventures and even a reality TV opportunity, thanks to his involvement in the series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Seeing a more personal side to Kelce off the field has also allowed us to get a better feel for who he is as a person, and the latest comments about how he reportedly treats women are something to celebrate.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently commented on her interaction with the football player on an episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala. She had the opportunity to be a part of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, the show that Kelce currently hosts, and revealed that she was “very, very nervous” because she would have to test her smarts.

Lala Kent praises Travis Kelce for how he interacted with her

Lala Kent also discussed Kelce and how they had lunch together in her trailer and later posed for a photo. “We take a group picture, and Travis — I’m next to him, and I’m pregnant — I believe [he] had two girls on each of his sides,” she said. “And when he put his arms around us, he did not touch. Which I thought was very, very sweet.” She was so impressed with how Kelce respected her personal space that she wanted to share this moment with fans.

What else have we learned about Kelce from Kent’s podcast? He also has a fantastic sense of humor and doesn’t need the teleprompter to deliver the comedic goods. “You can just tell when people are actually really fun and funny, and I think you can kind of tell in his relationship with T. Swift, like they just look like they’re having fun,” she shared. Great praise for Kelce, indeed!

Fans of Kelce will know this is not the first time he has made headlines for being a respectful guy. We already know he and Taylor Swift are total couple goals, and he appears to be one of the most dedicated and loving boyfriends. At the beginning of his relationship with the “Blank Space” musician, he made it clear that he intended to respect her privacy.

In September 2023, Kelce was praised for how he discussed his relationship with Taylor Swift (Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since around this time). On an episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s award-winning podcast, New Heights, Travis acknowledged the public interest in his relationship but also had nothing but charming things to say about his girlfriend — which is how it should be!

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing, everyone was talking about her in a great light.”

Later in the interview, Kelce also informed listeners that despite having a public platform to discuss sports and aspects of his personal life, he would not give us deets about Swift. “I think what’s real is, this is my personal life,” he confessed. “And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week.”

He continued, “I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this week. So everything moving forward … I think talking about sports will have to be kind of where I keep it.” Unsurprisingly, this decision has been met with approval from fans (even if they secretly want to know everything about this relationship that there is to know).

