‘He was the closest human to me for so long’: Madonna’s tribute after the death of her brother Christopher Ciccone is truly heartbreaking

Madonna grew up in a large family with seven brothers and sisters; however, fans of the singer will know that she shared a special, albeit complicated, bond with her younger brother, Christopher Ciccone. It is with great sadness that Madonna announced that on Oct. 4 Christopher had died at the age of 63 from cancer.

Recommended Videos

Madonna and Ciccone worked closely in the past: Ciccone served as a tour director for her Girlie Show and penned a book about his famous sibling, Life with My Sister Madonna. However, their relationship was challenging, and they cut contact at one point. In a recent Instagram post, Madonna reflected on the loss of her brother and gave fans a deeper look into their relationship.

Madonna pays tribute to her brilliant brother, Christopher Ciccone

Madonna shared several pictures of herself and her beloved brother in happier times. In the caption, she shared her thoughts. “My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long,” she began. “Its hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood.”

She noted how their shared love of dancing bonded them and allowed them to express themselves and feel safe about their identities. When Madonna left their small city to pursue her dreams of dancing in New York City, her brother accompanied her. There, they were exposed to new, exciting things. They were given the artistic freedom to express themselves. “We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours,” she wrote. “When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing.”

Madonna also praised her brother for his talents, referring to him as “a painter a poet and a visionary.” She continued, “I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him. We soared the highest heights together. And floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing.”

She concluded her post by acknowledging the pair’s problems. However, they reconciled when Ciccone was diagnosed with cancer. “We found our way back to each other,” she wrote. “I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.”

Madonna’s post is one of the most heartbreaking and honest reflections of a sibling relationship; celebrities and fans have shown their support. “Heartbreak, sending comfort and love. Christopher be free,” a comment reads. “Beautiful. Thank you for sharing with us,” another shared.

There has also been mention of how Ciccone is with Madonna’s mother now. The “Like A Virgin” singer lost her mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, when she was five, and she has spoken openly about the devastation her death caused. The Queen of Pop’s loss also impacted who she would become and her chosen career path. “If my mother didn’t die, and I grew up with a feeling of wholeness and completeness and family, I probably would have stayed in Michigan and become a schoolteacher,” Madonna previously told Rolling Stone.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy