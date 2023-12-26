‘Hell’s Paradise’ season 2 release window, manga status, cast, and more

Are you ready to find out which criminals and executioners will be making it out alive?

Hell’s Paradise is one of the most popular new anime series to have come out in the Summer of 2023.

Created by Yuji Kaku and compiled in its entirety into a total of 13 volumes, Hell’s Paradise was produced by studio MAPPA, and although its production did not run smoothly, the end result was nevertheless successful and solidified the series’ chances of continuing to be adapted until its conclusion.

A second season was announced that same summer alongside a teaser trailer showcasing snippets of season 1. Here’s what we know about Hell’s Paradise next season.

Established roles and newcomers among the cast

The list of characters and cast members we can expect to make a return are as follows:

Gabimaru – Chiaki Kobayashi (SUB) / Alejandro Saab (DUB)

Sagiri – Yumiri Hanamori (SUB) / Marisa Duran (DUB)

Yuzuriha – Rie Takahashi (SUB) / Jill Harris (DUB)

Gantetsusai Tamiya – Tetsu Inada (SUB) / Phil Parsons (DUB)

Fuchi – Aoi Ichikawa (SUB) / Justin Briner (DUB)

Shion – Chikahiro Kobayashi (SUB) / Reagan Murdock (DUB)

Nurugai – Makoto Koichi (SUB) / Cassie Ewulu (DUB)

Aza – Ryouhei Kimura (SUB) / Nazeeh H. Tarsha (DUB)

Touma – Kensho Ono (SUB) / Matt Shipman (SUB)

Yui – Mamiko Noto (SUB) / Skyler McIntosh (DUB)

Mei – Konomi Kohara (SUB) / Macy Anne Johnson (DUB)

During Jump Festa 2024, which took place on Dec. 16-17, 2023, it was announced, alongside the visual teaser above, that Ryota Suzuki will be playing Yamada Asaemon Shugen, an antagonist in charge of leading a second team to the island when the first team is considered to have been taking too long to complete their quest of acquiring the Elixir of Life.

Is there a confirmed release window?

There’s no definite release date as of yet.

Season 2 was initially supposed to be Cour 2, which is now the usual practice for some anime series, but due to the series’ popularity, the plan is now to split the story into two separate seasons.

As a fan on Reddit put it:

It may well mean that MAPPA intends to take a bit longer with the series production. We fans can only hope production goes smoothly, as it’s apparent from the crew list for season 1 that there were a few challenges that required more hands to work on it than would be expected for any regular 13-episode-long anime season.

2024 should bring us some additional news about the continuation of Hell’s Paradise, we might even see it begin airing towards the latter half of the year.