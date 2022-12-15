Henry Cavill fans pick out his perfect MCU role after the star’s Superman dismissal

The news of Henry Cavill confirming that he will no longer be reprising his role as Superman in the DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran has absolutely devastated fans of the Clark Kent we have come to know and love over the past ten years.

However, as Cavill himself said in his Instagram post confirming the sad news, it’s time to look onwards and upwards — and that’s exactly what comic book fans are doing right now to help prod the star towards his next role, and what better way to stick it to Gunn and Safran’s new universe than by defecting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

We’re still in a transitional period and are yet to see Anthony Mackie truly shine in the big shoes of Captain America left behind by Chris Evans, so at least for the time being, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in need of a Captain. So the fandom has spoken — Henry Cavill should make his MCU debut as Captain Britain.

Henry Cavill is now available to play Captain Britain in the MCU. Just sayin. — Scott Kurtz (@pvponline) December 15, 2022

Imagine Marvel making a smart choice and bringing Henry Cavill into the MCU as Captain Britain since it doesn’t look like the Superman thing is gonna work out right now. pic.twitter.com/C5Krj1Y3DO — Idris Elbow 💪🏾 (@YallLuvCris) December 10, 2022

Cavill for captain Britain pic.twitter.com/jPyS6RVDHz — Matthew Pritchard (@MatthewPritcha6) December 15, 2022

This will backfire tremendously. Watch Marvel hire him for Captain Britain. Calling it now pic.twitter.com/rgRERWIpz7 — Symbiote Spider-Man (@_RightNut_) December 15, 2022

He needs to become Captain Britain 🇬🇧 and give us Excalibur pic.twitter.com/4T7Z8fQsmn — Janjo99 (@elJanjo99) December 15, 2022

The great news for these hopeful fans is that last year, Cavill was asked which character he would love to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if given the opportunity. The former Butcher of Blaviken and Son of Krypton expressed interest in this exact role, so Kevin Feige had better pick up the phone before Netflix tries to get him back as Geralt (to Liam Hemsworth’s dismay).

As far as Superman’s fate goes in Gunn and Safran’s DC Universe is concerned, the Son of Krypton will be coming back to the screen, though Cavill won’t be wearing the cape. Instead, a new Superman film being penned by Gunn will be focussing on the Man of Steel during his younger years.