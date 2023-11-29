Here’s every Jared Fogle documentary and podcast about Jared from Subway

Check out all the places you can hear and see how Jared From Subway went from the spokesman for $5 Footlongs, to felon.

Jared Fogle was a beloved spokesperson, the average Joe who had lost over 200 lbs from his unusual Subway diet. Yet beneath the “nice guy” exterior lurked something so dark and sinister you would have to see it to believe it.

Jared Fogle made a name for himself as “the Subway guy.” Everyone knew him as the Subway spokesperson, a typical man who had used an unusual diet to lose over 200lbs and counting. He was plastered all over Subway stores and commercials, holding up his oversized jeans next to his slimmed-down figure. With his friendly demeanor and “just your average guy” spiel, he was a much beloved public figure.

Yet beneath the surface, Jared was hiding terrible secrets, secrets so heinous that once they surfaced they would not only wreck his affable, “nice guy” persona but would actually land him in prison. His story is one that is so multilayered it took several sources to really report the full story. Here are all the places you can check out Jared Fogle’s fall from grace and the details behind his criminal misdeeds.

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster

Probably the most well-known documentary surrounding the Jared Fogle case is the Investigation Discovery deep dive titled Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster. The three-part series takes the viewer from Jared’s rise to the top, all the way to his conviction, not skipping anything in between. It explores how this criminal could get away with so many heinous crimes while hiding in plain sight. To get a comprehensive look at the Jared Fogle case from beginning to end, start here. The documentary can be viewed on Investigation Discovery, HBO Max, and Amazon.

Dreading: The Case of Jared Fogle, From Five Dollar Foot Long to Felon

The Dreading Youtube channel and podcast take a look at some of the most, as they say, dreaded, criminals of our time, which certainly includes Jared Fogle. The episode dives into how Jared Fogle went from a millionaire and Subway’s number-one spokesperson to one of the most hated felons in the world. It explores how oftentimes celebrity status can corrupt an individual’s reality and eventually humanity, making them feel they are above others, resulting in some truly bad behavior. Watch the episode to see Jared Fogle’s rise to the top and descent into madness.

Dr. Phil: The Jared Fogle Audiotapes

Even during Fogle’s trial, it was hard for some people to believe the accusations of his crimes. The revealed audiotapes, however, put most of people’s confusion to rest. The tapes revealed heinous sexual acts against women, children, and even animals. Dr. Phil plays the tapes on his show, leaving little room for doubt about what was really going on behind the scenes of Jared Fogle’s life and thoughts.

Megyn Kelly –How Jared from Subway Was Exposed

One of the main ways Jared Fogle was finally brought to justice was his victims speaking out, and especially one survivor, who provided hours of audio recordings of phone conversations between her and Fogle to the FBI. This woman just happened to be a journalist. Megyn Kelly speaks with journalist Rochelle Herman, who reveals her role in bringing Fogle to justice, and advises how to spot the warning flags Fogle was exhibiting long before he was caught.

True Crime Recaps-Jared Fogle: From Subway Star to Child Predator

True Crime Recaps promises “all the crime in half the time!” Their segments are short and sweet but still chock full of fun facts and info. In this episode, they dive into the “Butterfly Effect,” the concept that one small occurrence can become the tipping point for major events. In this case, there was one small event that led to the major unfolding of the Jared Fogle scandal. Check out the episode here to see what it was.

Hollywood Crime Scene- Minisode: Jared Fogle

Image via Hollywood Crime Scene

Hollywood Crime Scene is hosted by Desi Jedeikin and Rachel Fisher and explores various true crime scandals most especially in the Hollywood spotlight. This episode dives into how due to his weight loss, Jared became not just a spokesperson but a cultural icon. They also discuss how he was often viewed by the public as quiet, shy, and very nerdy. He was one of the last people who would have been suspected of these types of crimes, which is most likely one of the reasons it took so long for him to be caught.

For a condensed rundown of Jared’s celebrity status and what went on in his private life behind the scenes, check out this mini-episode here.

The Casual Criminialist- Jared Fogle: Millionaire Subway Spokesman to Jailed Sex Offender

The Casual Criminalist hosted by Simon Whistler featured an episode on Jared Fogle that explored not only Jared’s criminal behavior but Subway’s potential role or culpibility in not protecting the public. Did Subway look after its own financial best interest in its dealings with Jared? Could more innocent lives have been saved from horrible abuse if they had acted differently? Check out the podcast to find out!

Crime Seen- Jared From Subway

Image via CrimeSeen

Mari Forth and Sarah Carradine host with guest Mark Blankenship to take a look at the well-known ID Discovery 3-part series documentary on Fogle, highlighting some of its more shocking moments. It also explores the Fogle Foundation component of the case, which was the nonprofit founded by Jared Fogle. It explores how much the foundation knew of his criminal behavior and in turn how much he used the nonprofit to cover it up. Check out the podcast here.

What A Creep Podcast- Jared Fogle From Subway

Image via What A Creep Podcast

What A Creep Podcast as its name would imply, explores some of the biggest “creeps” of our time. In this episode hosts Margo and Sonia break down all the ways Jared Fogle falls into that creepiest of categories. It goes into the story of Fogle’s relationship with journalist Rochelle Herman who played an active role in Fogle’s downfall with the recordings she captured and turned into the FBI. The podcast goes into some of the things the recordings revealed and what police found when they raided his home. Some of it is so bizarre, and yes, creepy, that you will have to hear it to believe it. Listen to it here.

AHC- Jared Fogle(The Subway Guy)

Image via Amazon

AHC is a true crime comedy podcast where three friends take a look at true crimes through a new lens. While there is some humor associated with it, it also takes a look at some of the more serious aspects of the case. If you are looking for something that is a little more lighthearted while also getting down to the facts, this is the podcast for you. Check it out here.

Jared Fogle was as unsuspecting a public figure as they come, yet his criminal misbehavior ran deep and lasted for many years. The various documentaries and podcasts around the case cover all the aspects from Subway’s assocition with Jared, to his nonprofit misdealings. To get a full picture of what really went on behind the scenes of this former cultural icons life, check them all out.