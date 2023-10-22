Here’s every Murdaugh movie, documentary and podcast to learn about the tragic Southern scandal

The story of the Murdaugh family murders has made headlines as one of the most notorious true crime stories of our time.

It tells the tale of a prominent legal family who thought they are above the law, only to find themselves on the other side of it completely. In this clan, no one’s hands are clean, and each new revelation has proved more scandalous than the last. It’s really no wonder the story has spawned retellings on so many platforms and across so many mediums. It seems everyone wants a piece of the story and the public wants to know just how the Murdaugh family dynasty could go from a legal legacy to one of murder. We dug deep to find all the places you can tune in to hear this unbelievable true story unfold.

The Murdaugh family first caught the negative attention of the press when Paul Murdaugh, son of acclaimed South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, was involved in a boat crash. The accident caused several injuries and one death when 19-year-old Mallory Beach was thrown from the boat and killed. Paul was found to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the wreck, putting him in the spotlight for homicide. Yet Paul apparently wasn’t the only Murdaugh with deadly intentions because when all was said and done there would be five murders, all associated with the family.

The first documentary on the family hit the scene in 2022 and soon after all manner of series, documentaries, podcasts, and now a Lifetime movie have followed suit. The family’s sinister story continues to unfold to this day, and here are all the places you can tune in to learn everything there is to know about the Murdaugh murders.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal premiered its first season on Netflix in 2023. It was at the beginning of the Murdaugh murder craze as it was the first multi-episode exploration of the case. It gave exclusive interviews with those who knew them best, including friends of the family and survivors of the infamous boat incident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Interviews with Mallory’s parents were also featured in the documentary as the ongoing legal battles between the Beaches and the remaining family members continue. The documentary series was such a hit, that Netflix announced a second season to follow the ongoing saga of the family’s legal troubles and the continued sentencing of the family patriarch Alex Murdaugh.

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO)

Low Country was the HBO version of the Netflix series, coming out just ahead of it in 2022. Low Country took an even deeper look at the Murdaugh family’s legal legacy dating all the way back to 1910. It explored how the family dynasty ruled in their small town of Hampton, South Carolina. Yet, as they say, absolute power corrupts absolutely, and it seemed the corruption was absolute by the time it reached Alex Murdaugh and his family. The Murdaughs used the power of their family name to get away with many crimes, ultimately including murder. This HBO Max documentary explores exactly how they did it.

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty (Discovery)

A dynasty of law turned into a dynasty of death. Five bodies, one family. It’s quite a claim to fame, or at least, notoriety. The three part Investigation Discovery series features an exploration of the Murdaugh family and how exactly their legal dynasty turned criminal. ID digs into the investigative aspects of the case, providing footage from bodycams, 911 calls, security footage, and all the exclusive behind-the-scenes looks ID is known for. For a more investigative take on the case, check out ID’s tell-all documentary series.

American Greed: The Decline of a Dynasty (NBC)

The NBC American Greed series takes a look at the financial fraud aspects of the Murdaugh case. It was revealed that Alex Murdaugh had been dipping into his law firm funds, including his own client’s settlements in order to fund his ever-increasing opioid addiction. He even withheld a hefty settlement that belonged to his former beloved housekeeper’s sons. His housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, appeared to be another victim of the Murdaugh family, dying under mysterious circumstances originating in the family’s home. Alex Murdaugh, claiming to file a suit on the son’s behalf, withheld the $4 million settlement from them completely. American Greed shows how Murdaugh was able to conduct his schemes and walk away with millions of dollars of other people’s money.

20/20: Murdaugh Family Murders (ABC)

Murdaugh Family Murders is actually the second 20/20 documentary that came out about the family. The first premiered in 2022, titled Fall Of The House of Murdaugh. However, as the ongoing saga continued to unfold, it was clear a follow-up was needed. The sequel was able to capture aspects of the trial and legal repercussions that some of the previous documentaries were not. It was also privy to one of the final bizarre chapters in the true crime case, where Alex Murdaugh himself almost lost his life. Then, as the book closed on one chapter of legal affiliations in Murdaugh’s life, a new one began, with him sitting on the other side of the law and the courtroom. See it all unfold through this 20/20 exclusive.

Murdaugh Murders: The Movie (Lifetime)

The Lifetime premiere of Murdaugh Murders: The Movie will be the first actor-portrayed account of the Murdaugh family scandal. While many documentaries have explored the topic, this will be the first time we see actors take on the role of the notorious family, and what an all-star cast it is too! Alex Murdaugh is played by the Hollywood heavy hitter Bill Pullman, with Curtis Tweedie as Paul Murdaugh and Lauren Robek as Maggie. The much-anticipated release was turned into a two-day premiere that garnered a lot of attention from the media, even being covered by news outlets. The movie is rumored to provide an exclusive in-depth look into the home life and family dynamics of the Murdaughs, possibly shedding light on their motives. Check out the Lifetime retelling of this notorious criminal case.

Murdaugh Murders(True Sunlight) Podcast

The True Sunlight Podcast(formerly the Murdaugh Murders Podcast) is one of the most well known podcasts around the case. With an impressive 100 episodes and counting dedicated to the subject, each one takes a hard look at the individual crimes and overall chaos committed by the family. With episodes such as “What Happened to Gloria Satterfield” and “Who Shot Alex Murdaugh,” it features an incredibly in-depth look at the case, crime by crime. Each episode explores a different aspect of the case, so if you are looking for somewhere to begin in order to get the full scoop, start here!

The Trial of Alex Murdaugh Podcast

Image via Audible

The Trial of Alex Murdaugh, produced by True Crime Today, is as the name would imply, more geared toward the ongoing trial of Alex Murdaugh. With over 500 episodes, its main goal is the ongoing saga of Murdaugh’s legal repercussions giving week-by-week and trial-by-trial updates. It breaks down the legal aspects of the case including everything from jury selection to the choices of the attorneys, and all the details in between. The podcast also dives into the background of the family giving context and searching for motives, including an episode titled “How Alex Murdaugh Was Raised To Feel No Shame.” For updated and breaking coverage of one of the most followed trials of the decade, this is the podcast for you.

Impact of Influence Podcast: Murdaugh Family Murders

Some people wield power with authority and insight, others use it as a weapon. The Murdaugh family used their power and influence as a convenient cover for their criminal misdeeds. The hit podcast Impact of Influence by Matt Harris and Seton Tucker explores exactly that topic. The dynamic duo dives into the role of power, influence, and greed in this case and how it allowed one man and his family to get away with murder. Well, almost.

Understand Murdaugh Podcast

The Understand Murdaugh podcast is produced by The Post and Courier, which happens to be South Carolina’s largest newspaper. It is put together by the paper’s hardworking and very in-depth reporters. It has run for 50 episodes, and it also includes a bonus episode of the auction of the Murdaugh family property and estate which in and of itself is fascinating. Accuracy and intrigue are the name of this podcast game, so if you are looking for a podcast that will deliver the facts, this one is for you.

Based on the publicity, it’s no wonder there are so many documentaries, movies, and podcasts dedicated to it with all the top experts weighing in. With this extensive list of what’s out there, now you too can gather all the details behind the family dynasty that has become synonymous with death.