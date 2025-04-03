Here’s what we know about Zelig Williams’ disappearance 6 months after he first went missing

April 3, 2025, marks exactly six months from the day Broadway dancer Zelig Williams went missing without a trace near the Palmetto Trailhead in South Carolina’s Midlands region. The last time the Richland County Sheriff’s Department shared an update on the case was way back in October 2024. So, is the search for Williams over? Nope, because his family refuses to give up on him.

It was Oct. 4, 2024, when Williams was reported missing after an SOS cell phone ping from his phone signaled a crash, but his car was discovered intact in a parking lot near his home, and there was no evidence that it had been in a crash. Since then, the case has made little progress, apart from a witness who revealed they had seen Williams in the area on the day he went missing.

While the authorities simply didn’t rule out foul play in their investigation, in January 2025, Williams’ cousin Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs shared that the family is certain there is foul play involved in the dancer’s disappearance. A belief that the family is standing by even after six months have since Williams left his mother’s house and never returned. In an interview with WACH Fox News, Corbett-Jacobs admits that she and the family “understand what the probabilities are, but we also know what the possibility is.”

“The way Zelig left the house. He wasn’t dressed as he normally would be. He was leaving to come right back. For him to leave like that, we believe foul play is at work.”

In the interview, Williams’ family shared that when he went missing, the weather was severely unstable, which led to the Watere River rising to almost 106 feet. They believe it washed away any evidence that could have led them to Williams. But this doesn’t discourage them in the least as the family is now planning new search plans in May, asking for volunteers, looking into the groups he was connected to as well as the people with whom he interacted before he went missing.

“There is a lot of information that has come to us, and we’re still trying to put all the pieces together. We plan to contact Richland County this week to request more information, and no one’s going to stop us.” – Family friend Caroline Lewis-Jones

Even as Williams’ family fights grief and abject terror thinking about him, they are determined to bring him back.

