‘Hocus Pocus’ stars felt giddy and witchy on set for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson are ready for All Hallow’s Eve, and they’re bringing a spookily good time to spooky season fans this fall with Hocus Pocus 2.

Executive producer Adam Shankman recently spoke with PEOPLE about the upcoming movie and said the cast didn’t skip a beat when they met up with one another again.

“Kathy, Sarah, and Bette have known each other since they made the movie, so there was nothing but giddiness. I think there was a little bit of, like, ‘Wow, are we really doing this again?'”

Getting to recreate the magic that is Hocus Pocus and continue telling the story of the Sanderson sisters is as much a treat for the actors and actresses as it is for fans. Hocus Pocus is a staple in the entertainment industry, a Halloween must-watch, and a film that still inspires us to embrace our witchy sides as much as possible.

The synopsis for the upcoming sequel, which felt like decades in the making, reads as follows:

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Fans can’t wait to revisit the spinetingling legend of the Sanderson sisters and find out what havoc they’ll bring with them soon. Hocus Pocus 2 is slated to hit Disney Plus on September 30, right in time to watch again and again until a virgin lights the black flame candle once again.