Horror fans are debating the best rising actresses in the genre

The history of the horror genre is synonymous with an abundance of traditional horror tropes that keep fans thoroughly intrigued. One of the most popular tropes within the horror landscape is the inclusion of the “final girl,” which represents the remaining female character in the film tasked with engaging in a face-to-face confrontation with the killer. Amongst a plethora of memorable final girls — including Jamie Lee Curits’ Laurie Strode, Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy Thompson and Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, several fresh-faced actresses are tearing up the scene.

Over on Reddit, user u/kcguru23 sparked the debate with a thread post to the r/horror subreddit which asked other users to suggest young actresses in the genre who are destined for bone-chilling greatness.

Because horror is such a sought-after genre, fans immediately jumped at the opportunity to suggest key actresses that they believe are effortlessly helping the genre.

One user quickly tossed Samara Weaving’s name into the discussion while insisting her presence in a horror franchise would be incredible. Several other users agreed with this opinion, and seeing as her standout performance in Ready or Not still resonates with fans, it’s not hard to agree with the statement.

Another user praised Jessica Rothe’s completely elevating performance in the Happy Death Day films.

Many users suggested Anya Taylor-Joy’s compelling performances in The Witch, Split, and Last Night in Soho, regarding her as one of the very best rising actresses in horror.

While another user mentioned both Taylor-Joy and Weaving, they simultaneously praised Florence Pugh and Kate Siegel, prompting many other users to join in.

The thread also mentioned many other amazing actresses, including Victoria Pedretti, Olivia Cooke, Jenna Ortega, Maika Monroe, and Rebecca Hall. With that said, it’s clear that horror is undoubtedly in good hands for the future generation.