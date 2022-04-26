Horror fans celebrate XX years since the release of ‘Jason X’

20 years after the release of 'Jason X,' horror fans are celebrating its unique filmmaking style as the last entry in the original franchise.

Jason Vorhees is one of the most recognizable villains in horror and he reigns as the central character of the Friday the 13th franchise, which has spawned twelve films in total — with Jason X serving as an underrated installment that often gets overlooked in comparison to the franchise’s earlier movies. In Jason X, the grisly formula from the ‘80s is replaced by a more furitistic, campy version that presents Jason in, yes, you’ve guessed it — space!

Now, 20 years have passed since the sci-fi slasher first engaged fans with its over-the-top impalement and witty utilization of liquid nitrogen, and folks are gravitating toward Twitter to express their delight with a film that continues to be viewed as a guilty pleasure by many.

One user recalled watching the slasher film twice in theaters and viewing it as a “fun” experience.

Jason X turns 20 today! I remember seeing it twice in theaters and just having so much fun with it. pic.twitter.com/B1RZLN5WNe — Chris Garofalo (@QFSChris) April 26, 2022

Another user pointed out that the movie was the last in the original franchise, and the last to include fan-favorite Kane Hodder, who continues to be heavily associated with Jason.

Happy Birthday, Jason X!



On this day 20 years ago, the 10th entry in the Friday the 13th franchise was released into US theatres.



James Isaac's film ended up being the last in the original series, with fan favourite Kane Hodder donning the hockey mask for the 4th & final time. pic.twitter.com/Mp3c5R1WaD — Slasher Trash (@SlasherTrash) April 26, 2022

Horror website Bloody Disgusting also expressed delight for the entertaining movie, mentioning that the film gave birth to Uber Jason — an unreleased skin that was almost available in the Friday the 13th video game.

When JASON X turns 20 on #AlienDay2022



Happy 20th to Jason X, released on this day in 2002, and to Über Jason ! pic.twitter.com/bhwmxwYIW8 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) April 26, 2022

Another passionate user posted an incredible fan art drawing of Jason Vorhees in Jason X, while proclaiming the film as the best entry in the entire series.

In recent years, the Friday the 13th franchise has been at a standstill, where the ongoing lawsuit between Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller only came to an end just a few months ago. With the lawsuit finally over, it will certainly be interesting to see if a new movie surrounding horror villain Jason Vorhees will emerge.