How to watch the ‘Friday the 13th’ movies in order

Jason Vorhees — with his traditional hockey mask, array of sharp weapons, and overprotective mother — is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the horror genre. With his agenda of pure revenge and signature “ki ki ki, ma ma ma” theme, his presence is an overpowering reminder to stay away from summer camps.

The intimidating character first appeared in Friday the 13th (1980) and spawned a successful, campy franchise of 12 films in total, each with its own unique spin on the original premise. The timeline generally runs in one main order, with the exception of a remake and a spin-off timeline with Freddy Krueger. In honor of the original film approaching its 22nd anniversary in May, let’s examine the proper watch order for the iconic slasher extravaganza.

What is the Friday the 13th franchise about?

The Friday the 13th films generally follow the ruthless (and sometimes misunderstood) serial killer known as Jason Vorhees. The character of Jason has been portrayed by several different actors over the years, with Kane Hodder being the most well-known.

Jason is a villainous monster who, after drowning at Camp Crystal Lake as a young child, seeks revenge on the counselors who continue to return to the camp. Jason is the killer in each film except for the original, in which the killer is his mother Pamela Vorhees, and in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, where a copycat killer poses as Jason.

Throughout the franchise, Jason has died and been resurrected several times and transformed into variations of the original character, including a zombie-esque Jason in Friday the 13th VI: Jason Lives and a science-fiction cyborg in Jason X. Each film attempts to reimagine Jason’s complicated origin with brutal kills and infectious storytelling, though most of the movies mainly adhere to one timeline.

The films in the franchise

Here is the full list of movies in the Friday the 13th franchise:

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Jason X (2002)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Friday the 13th (2009)

The original franchise watch order

Even though many of these films include different actors portraying Jason Vorhees ⏤ and while Jason undergoes significant changes in appearance, plot, origin, and setting ⏤ the films all fit together in one major timeline. Interestingly, two movies both include the word “final” in their titles, and both were intended to be the final installment in the franchise, but the studio kept bringing Jason back to cinema for an easy cash grab. The original franchise watch order is as follows:

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Jason X (2002)

The reboot watch order

After a long-standing franchise that produced plenty of continuous films, the decision was made to reboot the iconic franchise and aim toward a more modern generation. The release of an updated Friday the 13th in 2009 was likely meant to produce a sequel, and possibly more, but a lawsuit between Sean S. Cunningham and Victor Miller put a hold on any new content relating to Friday the 13th being made. Therefore, this serves as the only film in the reboot watch order, though with the lawsuit being settled not too long ago, but perhaps a continuation is in the works.

The Freddy vs. Jason spin-off

The film collaboration between two of horror’s most iconic and recognizable villains truly made for some grueling entertainment. While the reviews for the film were less than favorable, the film has obtained a cult following over the years. While it doesn’t exactly fit in with the rest of the Friday the 13th timeline, or A Nightmare on Elm Street’s, it remains a fun adventure jam-packed with campy humor and over-the-top kills as the horror duo tries to outdo each other.

How to watch the Friday the 13th films

All of the Friday the 13th films are currently available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Starz, Pluto TV, and on the free, ad-supported online platform Tubi. Friday the 13th (2009) is currently available to stream on Netflix.