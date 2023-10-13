Where to stream all the ‘Friday the 13th’ movies

For many, the Friday the 13th franchise is one of the most iconic slasher series of all time. And what better way to celebrate the occasion of the titular day in October than binging all of the movies? However, where can you find the misguided antics of Jason Voorhees and his perpetual grudge against a rotating cast of teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake?

Undoubtedly, the films have a humble origin as the first installment was a clear cash-grab to ape off of the success of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween. As a testament to this somewhat ragtag approach, producer and director Sean S. Cunningham pre-emptively took out a full-page ad in Variety featuring the Friday the 13th logo in 1979 as a way to gauge interest in the movie before writer Victor Miller’s screenplay was even complete.

However, the creators pulled off the gambit as the film was a hit, though it wasn’t nearly as acclaimed from a critical standpoint as the movies it paid homage to, such as the Michael Myers slasher and Psycho. Nevertheless, the original movie spawned 10 sequels, including the crossover Freddy vs. Jason featuring A Nightmare on Elm Street villain Freddy Krueger and a reboot in 2009. There was even a television show, Friday the 13th: The Series, which ran in syndication from 1987 to 1990, but it is currently only available on a DVD box set released by Paramount.

Where can I watch all of the Friday the 13th movies?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Most but not all of the Friday the 13th movies are available on more than one streaming platform. However, the ones that aren’t available through a subscription service can still be obtained digitally through a rental or purchase platform. We have the entire breakdown of where to stream the movies below.

Friday the 13th – Max and Paramount Plus

Friday the 13th, Part II – Max and Paramount Plus

Friday the 13th, Part III – Max and Paramount Plus

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter – Max and Paramount Plus

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning – Max and Paramount Plus

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives – Max and Paramount Plus

Friday the 13th, Part VII: The New Blood – Max and Paramount Plus

Friday the 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan – Max and Paramount Plus

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday – Max and Paramount Plus

Jason X – Paramount Plus

Freddy vs. Jason – Rent or buy on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, or Google Play

Friday the 13th (2009) – Rent or buy on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, or Google Play

In terms of what’s next for Friday the 13th and Jason Voorhees, a long-gestating lawsuit among the original creators has finally ended, paving the way for more content in the franchise to come. Specifically, a prequel series called Crystal Lake has been greenlit, with a rumored 2024 release, on the streaming service Peacock. The show appears to be in good hands as well since it is being brought to life by Hannibal producer Bryan Fuller with the Oscar-winning studio A24.