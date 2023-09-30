‘I just love everything about it’: Horror’s biggest hit factory sets its sights on a reboot that requires the untangling of plenty legal red tape

Even though a streaming series for Peacock has been in development since late last year, rebooting Friday the 13th for the big screen has proven an altogether tougher nut to crack.

It’s been 14 years since Jason Voorhees threw on his signature hockey mask and decimated a gaggle of defenseless goons in brutal and bloody fashion, but legal and contractual red tape has consistently thwarted any and all attempts to reinvent what used to be one of the biggest and most prolific franchises in all of horror.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Blumhouse have long been casting amorous gazes in the direction of the hockey mask-wearing killer, though, and in an interview with Inverse veteran producer Ryan Turek has once again doubled, tripled, and quadrupled down on Friday the 13th being at the top of the wish-list.

“Jason [Blum] and I are definitely in agreement that Friday the 13th is the thing we would love to get our hands on. I really want to go back to the basics. You don’t need too many ingredients for a Friday the 13th film. You need summer camp, you need campers, and you need Jason Voorhees in a mask. Listen, I’ve gone on the record saying Halloween is the ultimate slasher film for me. That’s my favorite slasher film of all time. But Friday the 13th as a franchise is one that I just bow down to. I just love everything about it. And if we were able to live in both worlds, like we do with Halloween, then to be able to live at Crystal Lake for a while would be so incredible.”

Having already reinvigorated Halloween through a polarizing trilogy, with The Exorcist: Believer next out of the gate in a couple of weeks, Friday the 13th would complete a trifecta of sorts for Blumhouse, so you’d best watch this space.