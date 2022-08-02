Horror fans share their favorite unintentionally hilarious ‘scary’ moments

There’s a fine line between scary and goofy, and horror movie fans are picking the scenes that were supposed to be the former, but ended up being the latter.

“Anyone have scenes from a horror movie that are not meant to be funny, that you found to be funny?” Redditor GroovyDeadite81 asked to get this lively discussion going. They supplied the first example, from Friday the 13th Part 2, “where the guy in the wheelchair tumbles down like two different flights of stairs after his death.”

At the time of this writing, the most upvoted unintentionally funny horror scene is from Deep Blue Sea, where Samuel L. Jackson’s character gets suddenly snatched by a shark.

Another favored choice is the boiling chef scene from Sleepaway Camp. “The pedo cook screamed for so long you’d think he was shooting for a best supporting actor nom,” wrote Mickey_Lussuria.

Other Redditors got their licks in.

Texas Chainsaw 3D also got sides splitting—not from a chainsaw, but from laughter at the line “Do your thing, cuz!”

NoWorthierTurnip’s The Lighthouse viewing experience was partially ruined—or improved, depending on how you look at it—by Bob’s Burgers: “The mermaid scene with Rob Pattinson all I could hear was Tina from Bob’s Burgers. ‘I’m going to ask them where their mer-ginas are.'”

More selected side-splitters include the goat scene from Drag Me To Hell, the decapitation from Hereditary, and the scene with the ghost boy from Insidious. Horror and comedy can often by a wonderful mix, but it would be stating the obvious to say that it works a great deal better when the results are designed to wring intentional guffaws from an audience.