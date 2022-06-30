An ill-informed take on horror comedies gets burned to the ground by cold hard facts
Spend any time on social media and you’ll be hit by a blizzard of bad takes on movies. People just can’t help themselves from saying some absolutely dog-brained comments on Twitter, putting forward the worst opinions you can imagine, but one from yesterday may have taken the crown for a while.
Joseph Mallozzi, showrunner/writer for Stargate: SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate: Universe, decided to log on and post “horror-comedies don’t work”:
Oof, buddy. Film Twitter instantly sprang into action by listing off innumerable fantastic horror comedies:
Many point to Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead movies as the best example of a perfect horror-comedy:
Some concede that it is hard to get the balance right, but if done well, the results are wonderful:
It’s pointed out that the Stargate franchise often mixes the two genres:
Others simply look down their nose in disgust:
The main bone of contention in this terrible take is that you can’t laugh while being scared. We disagree, even the very goofy Evil Dead II has some genuinely creepy moments mixed in among the one-liners and slapstick. And then there’s An American Werewolf in London, which is an objectively hilarious movie that nonetheless takes its thrills very seriously.
Like many in the thread, we’re tempted to just keep reeling off examples, but we think the point has been made. After all that, we’re in the mood for something fun and scary tonight. Maybe it’s time to crack out the sawn-off shotgun and chainsaw-hand combo one more time…