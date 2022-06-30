An ill-informed take on horror comedies gets burned to the ground by cold hard facts

Spend any time on social media and you’ll be hit by a blizzard of bad takes on movies. People just can’t help themselves from saying some absolutely dog-brained comments on Twitter, putting forward the worst opinions you can imagine, but one from yesterday may have taken the crown for a while.

Joseph Mallozzi, showrunner/writer for Stargate: SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate: Universe, decided to log on and post “horror-comedies don’t work”:

Apparently controversial opinion: Horror-comedies don't work. — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) June 29, 2022

Oof, buddy. Film Twitter instantly sprang into action by listing off innumerable fantastic horror comedies:

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon

Anna and the Apocalypse

American Psycho

Heathers

Serial Mom

Ghostbusters



Not every kind of movie is going to hit for everyone and it’s fine if you don’t like them. But they do work for a lot of people. — Jake Coburn 🇺🇦 (@Jacoburn) June 30, 2022

Many point to Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead movies as the best example of a perfect horror-comedy:

Some concede that it is hard to get the balance right, but if done well, the results are wonderful:

Oh I love horror-comedies

Tremors

Ready or Not

Zombieland

Gremlins

The Frighteners

Shawn of the Dead… I know I'm missing a lot. — Erin "Timebomb" Wilkerson 💫 RESONATE – OUT SOON! (@Nire511) June 30, 2022

It’s pointed out that the Stargate franchise often mixes the two genres:

I don't need to point out that someone who worked on the Stargate franchise said this unironically, right? Like while I love that franchise as a whole it goes way harder in its goofy/campiness than any horror/comedy film could even dream of. — Eric Ratcliffe (@EricRatcliffe) June 30, 2022

Others simply look down their nose in disgust:

It would appear that some people are just anti-fun. pic.twitter.com/oXk78WM6nM — mishna wolff (@MishnaW) June 29, 2022

The main bone of contention in this terrible take is that you can’t laugh while being scared. We disagree, even the very goofy Evil Dead II has some genuinely creepy moments mixed in among the one-liners and slapstick. And then there’s An American Werewolf in London, which is an objectively hilarious movie that nonetheless takes its thrills very seriously.

Like many in the thread, we’re tempted to just keep reeling off examples, but we think the point has been made. After all that, we’re in the mood for something fun and scary tonight. Maybe it’s time to crack out the sawn-off shotgun and chainsaw-hand combo one more time…