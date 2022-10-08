Kylie Harris found herself all alone after college. The graduate from Texas A&M relocated to Dallas, Texas, and with a work-from-home gig, she seemed content doing “Day In My Life” TikTok videos about her activities and her clothing selections for the day. Loneliness had a way of creeping up on her, and she even recalls breaking down to her mother that she was so lonely. She was a social butterfly, and she needed friends.

What better way to find friends than to organize Hot Girl Walks in Dallas? Her TikTok, which started in June of 2020 to fill the void of the pandemic, quickly turned to Hot Girl Walks announcements. Even though she was excited, she didn’t expect too many people to show up. That’s where she was wrong.

What started as 40 walkers eventually became…

In addition to Dallas, there are now Hot Girl Walks in San Antonio, Houston, and Austin. In Dallas, hundreds of women gather to walk the Katy Trail and wrap it up two miles later at the Katy Trail Ice House where walkers can socialize after mingling during the walk. Everyone is invited from women with dogs to women with strollers and of course single women of all ages who just want to put on their best exercise gear to get in a walk.

Walking the trails in the early morning or late at night can be daunting with many tragic stories that have hit the headlines. It’s understandable why many women wouldn’t feel comfortable walking alone during those times. With large crowds participating in the trend, Hot Girl Walks make for a more safe and secure excursion.

Let’s not get it twisted. Kylie only seems to be the organizer of Hot Girl Walks in Dallas, and her TikTok videos might have been the reason the trend is spreading, but Mia Lind claims on her TikTok that she is the “Creator of the Hot Girl Walk,” and her videos do date back earlier than Kylie’s. With the rest of the internet seeming to back the 23-year-old who calls her TikTok @exactlyliketheothergirls, it would appear Mia’s actually responsible for this huge movement.

Where it all started

As we all know, it doesn’t matter who created it or who organizes it; the only thing that matters is that people are getting involved. It’s a great movement that continues to grow.