‘House of the Dragon’ fans can’t contain their attraction to Otto Hightower

It seems House of the Dragon has produced an unexpected sex object in the guise of Ser Otto Hightower, who effortlessly beguiles fans with his mellifluous voice.

Welsh actor Rhys Ifans’ portrayal of the duplicitous yet elegant Hand of the King adds an enticing figure to fans of the Game of Thrones spin-off. Redditor u/OberonYronwood took to the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit to confess, “I know y’all are gonna hate me but I find Otto very attractive (in a respectful way).”

It turns out that they weren’t alone in their sentiments. The smooth, aristocratic voice Ifans created for Ser Otto appears to be the stuff ASMR dreams are made of. Many find his manner of speaking utterly irresistible.

u/FinRiaST praised Ser Otto’s cadence and gave props to his patrician appearance.

u/LeagueOfML also credited Ifans allure to his graceful countenance and dulcet voice.

The Redditor of the original post compared Ifans voice to “expensive velvet.”

Vikkly thinks that Ser Otto’s voice is similar to the deep, authoritative tone of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance).

Ser Otto has some competition from another member of the cast. For a moment, the thread was highjacked by fans who think Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is the real arm candy on House of the Dragon. u/MacAlkalineTriad admitted that they were, “already half in love with the Sea Snake.”

Without softening the blow for Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Tywin, Redditor u/GemoDorgon called Ser Otto the best looking Hand of the King so far.

Ifans physical and vocal transformation into Ser Otto Hightower is exceptional and wonderfully refined. He manages to radiate a quiet, potent yet dignified masculinity that’s captivating to watch and makes his character’s Machiavellian powers of manipulation all the more believable.

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.