‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on the premiere’s Throne Room exchange

Paddy Considine, who plays who plays King Viserys I Targaryen in House of the Dragon, shared a detailed analysis of his character’s mental state, and the family dynamics at play during the first episode of the series.

In an interview with The Wrap, Considine unpacked the psychological undercurrents driving his character during the pivotal exchange with the king’s younger brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in the Throne Room.

“That’s the first sort of wedge that’s driven between the brothers. And, you know, it’s a very – it’s a big moment. Because Viserys has his responsibility as king, his brother’s insulted him. He’s always defending his brother. He tells him, ‘You’re the only ally I have in that room. And this is how you’ve treated me?!’ I mean, it cuts deep because [Queen] Aemma’s the absolute love of his life. Another baby’s lost and his wife with it. And I think it’s probably that, however it was said, it was just Viserys in his grief interprets it as a terrible insult.”

Prince Daemon’s inability to perceive and empathize with his brother’s grief fractures their emotional bond, and changes the course of history. Daemon’s inconsiderate behavior makes Viserys vulnerable to the advances of Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the daughter of the king’s ambitious hand Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). The scene is a powerful lesson in the importance of compassion in nourishing and preserving relationships.

Ultimately, the brash prince’s impatience and feelings of frustration, coupled with Viserys’ aching sense of betrayal, sow seeds of division that will ultimately fracture their family and lead to the bloody power struggle at the heart of the George R.R. Martin novel A Dance of Dragons on which the series is based.

House of the Dragon is set two centuries before the events depicted in Game of Thrones during the apex of Targaryen power, when King Viserys had command of more than fifteen dragons. It offers a fascinating glimpse into the events that lead to the fall of the Targaryen empire.

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.