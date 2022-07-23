HBO heard you liked dragons, so they tried to put as many of them as they conceivably could in House of the Dragon. I mean, if the title hasn’t already tipped you off about there being a lot of dragons in the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, showrunner Ryan Condal is indulging audiences once again by talking about just how many two-legged fire-breathing lizards will dominate the Westeros airspace at the pinnacle of the Targaryen rule.

During today’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel, creator George R.R. Martin and Condal took the stage to talk about what you can expect from House of the Dragon when it makes its HBO debut in August. At one point during the discussion, the latter revealed that the series will feature “the most dragons” you could expect to see in the fictional medieval universe.

It delves into the history of the Targaryen dynasty. And that’s something that we hear about in A Song of Ice and Fire, in the pages of the book, and the original series, Game of Thrones, but we never really get a sense of it. So, this series begins at the absolute pinnacle of the dynasty; the height of power, and wealth, and influence. They have the most dragons they’ll ever have, and it’s just before the bloom starts to come off the rose.

Martin himself had previously revealed that there’ll be 17 dragons in House of the Dragon. Imagine the budgetary nightmare at HBO. Game of Thrones only featured three small ones and it gave the network grief for years, so what must it be like to bring 17 of them to life on the small screens?

House of the Dragon is premiering on Aug. 21.