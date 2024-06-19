‘How can you sleep knowing he is looking so sad’: Depressed dog who longs to live in neighbor’s yard will break your heart with one look

When you move into a neighborhood you not only try and get acquainted with your neighbors but with their animals as well. That way if you see a cat wandering a street it’s not supposed to you can direct it home, or if a dog runs after your car pulling out of the driveway you can call your neighbor.

Of course, the real benefit comes when the neighbor’s dog mosies over to your yard for a round of petting and you get all of the love and none of the expense. That’s an ideal situation. However, for Stacy on TikTok, that neighborly doggy love gives her a tinge of sadness.

Stacy posted a video of the neighbor’s dog peeking his head through her fence, looking rather sad and lonely. She says the dog does this every time she comes home and appears to be alone all day, every day.

In fact, the dog seems so relieved to see anyone that Stacy thinks one day he might press through the fence and weasel his way into her yard.

The image of the poor dog sticking his nose through the fence won the hearts of thousands of commenters, each expressing their sympathy and sadness for the poor puppy. Quite a few told Stacy she should ask the neighbor if she could take the dog for a walk every once and a while or pop over and play with him when he’s extra lonely.

In the comment section, Stacy explained that the owner is a single guy who’s in the military. She said he often leaves his dog for months at a time. A few people suggested that she offer to dog sit for him while he’s away, but many had more devious ideas. One commenter said no one would notice if the hole in the fence suddenly got a little bigger and the dog just slipped through. Permanently.

Another point-blank told Stacy to steal the dog.

According to the Animal Humane Society, leaving your dog alone for several hours a day is usually fine. The length often depends on the dog’s bladder control, how active they are, and how much food or water they need throughout the day. However, your dog will let you know if they’re alone too often. They may start to exhibit lethargy, depression, or disinterest in activities they once loved. Because dogs are social and prefer to be with others, they could even develop separation anxiety.

That’s why it’s usually a good idea to hire a dog walker or sitter to keep your dog happy and stimulated. Or, you know, a friendly neighbor like Stacy could always borrow your dog for unlimited walks, pets, and cuddles.

