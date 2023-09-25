How old is rapper Krayzie Bone and why is he in the hospital?

Grammy award-winning rap legend Krayzie Bone has found himself in the hospital. Just how did he get there and how old is the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member?

Eazy-E, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, and Chamillionaire are just a few of the huge names in rap that Krayzie has collaborated with over the years. It’s no wonder then that as soon as word got out about Krayzie’s health troubles, people connected to the hip-hop world far and wide gave him well-wishes and calls for prayer on social media, including bandmate Bizzy Bone and basketball player and devout Bone Thugs fan LeBron James.

Krayzie Bone’s age and hospital stay, explained

Krayzie Bone, whose birth name is Anthony Henderson, was born on June 17, 1973, making him 50 years old. While it’s not exactly unheard of for people of his age to run into health issues, it’s certainly disheartening given how serious the condition reportedly is.

Being described as a fight “for his life” by sources who told AllHipHop of Krayzie’s condition, the rapper ended up being put on “a breathing machine and sedated” this past Sunday. This all happened after a surgery meant to correct a leaking artery located in Krayzie’s lung via a CAT scan scan did not prevent him from continuing to bleed. Krayzie had initially checked in to the Los Angeles-area hospital this past Friday after coughing up large amounts of blood.

Krayzie had previously been diagnosed with sarcoidosis, a rare condition that commonly affects the lungs but can impact many other organs. As the American Lung Association explains, sarcoidosis is “an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called ‘granulomas’ in one or more organs of the body.”

WGTC wishes the legendary hip hop artist a full recovery.