Hulu dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming unscripted series starring the first family of reality television — The Kardashians. The Kardashian family ended their 15-year run with Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June of 2021 after an emotional 20 seasons.

However, the family is back in action for a Hulu series, and the synopsis promises an “all-access pass” into the family’s lives as they navigate the truth behind the rumors and the ups and downs of family life. Starring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — fans know there will be drama on the horizon as each member of the family has experienced significant changes over the last year.

“All the walls will be shattered,” promises the teaser as the women are highlighted in glass boxes with flowers blooming around them — signifying growth and taking matters into their own hands.

The synopsis for the series is as follows:

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Hulu’s The Kardashians debuts on April 14 via the streaming service.